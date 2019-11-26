Fresh move to ban Russia from Olympics
A key World Anti-Doping Agency panel has recommended Russian athletes be forced to compete as neutrals at next year's Olympics in Tokyo and other major events.
WADA's compliance review committee has recommended a four-year ban on hosting major events in Russia and a ban for the same period on flying the Russian flag at major competitions.
The WADA executive committee will rule on the recommendations on Dec. 9. That follows a lengthy investigation into lab data handed over by Russia in January. That was part of a deal to lift a suspension of the Russian anti-doping agency, and was meant to expose past cover-ups of drug use by Russian athletes. Instead, the WADA panel says data on hundreds of positive tests were removed.
More to come …