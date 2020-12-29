Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lucky is looking for her new home with the help of CQ Pet Rescue.
Lucky is looking for her new home with the help of CQ Pet Rescue.
Pets & Animals

Friendly pet to love into the new year

Kristen Booth
29th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Are you looking for a new furry friend to keep you company? Lucky could be your girl.

She is a lovely natured cat who enjoys human company.

She is not fazed by friendly dogs at all. In fact she rubs against her foster family’s labrador. Among that, she is also great with kids and will play with them whenever she gets the chance.

Lucky would make an absolutely fantastic addition to any family.

She comes desexed, feline aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information contact CQ Pet Rescue by emailing admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send a message through Facebook.

cq pet rescue lucky new cat new pet pet adoptions rescue animals
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senator’s brother in $61m mine row

        Premium Content Senator’s brother in $61m mine row

        News Glencore has been locked in dispute with John Canavan’s company since July over more than $35m worth of cash calls.

        ‘Memories of chaos’: 10 years on from the 2010-11 Qld floods

        Premium Content ‘Memories of chaos’: 10 years on from the 2010-11 Qld floods

        Weather The severe weather event saw the mandatory evacuation of Theodore, which was the...

        Mum ‘surprised’ at positive drug test when pulled over

        Premium Content Mum ‘surprised’ at positive drug test when pulled over

        Crime Police confirmed traces of drugs when she was intercepted at Clermont.

        Muggy and wet weather to continue for rest of year

        Premium Content Muggy and wet weather to continue for rest of year

        Weather New Year’s Eve parties to prepare for rain, with BOM predicting a stormy and wet...