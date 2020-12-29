Friendly pet to love into the new year

Lucky is looking for her new home with the help of CQ Pet Rescue.

Are you looking for a new furry friend to keep you company? Lucky could be your girl.

She is a lovely natured cat who enjoys human company.

She is not fazed by friendly dogs at all. In fact she rubs against her foster family’s labrador. Among that, she is also great with kids and will play with them whenever she gets the chance.

Lucky would make an absolutely fantastic addition to any family.

She comes desexed, feline aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

For more information contact CQ Pet Rescue by emailing admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send a message through Facebook.