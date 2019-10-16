Friends cast reunite in epic picture

The cast of Friends includes (L-R) Matt Leblanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry. Picture: Supplied

Jennifer Aniston has showed the world that her Friends will always be there for her as she joined Instagram with a viral first post.

Aniston, 50, shared a picture with all her Friends co-stars, including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The caption of the selfie read "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM".

She was instantly welcomed by thousands of fans as well as her The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon.

Hours after the actress joined the social media site on Tuesday, fans were no longer able to follow her, so many moved over to Twitter to freak out.

"How do I follow Jennifer Aniston on Instagram?" one user asked. Another commented, "Instagram won't let me follow Jennifer Aniston. What the actual f**k?!"

A rep for Instagram told the New York Post around 11:30 a.m (2:30 AEDT) that the platform hopes to have Aniston's page up and running again soon.

"We are aware that some people are having issues following Jen's page - the volume of interest is incredible!" the rep told the New York Post. "We are actively working on a solution and hope to have the page up and running smoothly again shortly."

"YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!" Witherspoon wrote.

Aniston recently commented on the possibility of the six actors reprising their roles.

"Our producers wouldn't want it, wouldn't let us. Look, it's not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much …" she said. "It would have been fun. We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it's better this way, but we'll never know."

Schwimmer, who played Aniston's on-screen love interest, Ross, made only his second Instagram post to mark the 25th anniversary of Friends.

"Big love to the other five #friends #jenniferaniston #courteneycox #lisakudrow #mattleblanc #matthewperry #FRIENDS25 #STILLTHEREFORYOU," he wrote.