Friends star ‘rushed to hospital’

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry was reportedly rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a ruptured bowel.

The 48-year-old is recovering after undergoing the operation to repair a potentially life-threatening tear in his gut in Los Angeles on Tuesday, reports The Sun.

A representative for the star told TMZ that Perry "appreciates the concern over his health" but asked for "privacy as he heals."

Gastrointestinal perforation, more commonly known as ruptured bowel, occurs when a hole forms all the way through the stomach, large bowel, or small intestine.

Matthew Perry with his Friends co-star Courteney Cox. Picture: Supplied

Symptoms include severe abdominal pain and tenderness and complications can lead to sepsis which is a life-threatening bacterial infection.

The actor has spoken publicly about his battles with drug addiction and attempts at long-term recovery.

Perry is known to have entered addiction programs for dependence on the painkiller Vicodin in 1997 and 2001.

His weight plummeted to around 63 kilograms and Perry says he has little memory of shooting three seasons of Friends.

Matthew Perry said his weight loss during the height of his addiction was “scary”. Picture: Supplied

Matthew Perry has said he barely remembers shooting some seasons of Friends. Picture: Supplied

In 2013, Perry spoke about his issues with alcohol and drugs and said he was winning his battle against addiction.

He told ABC News in the US: "Mostly it was drinking, you know, and opiates. I think I was pretty good at hiding it, you know, but eventually people were aware.

"I honestly recoil. It's scary to look at [how I was]. I was a sick guy."

In 2017, a porn star claimed Perry pleaded with her to get him 40 or 50 prescription painkillers.

Porn star Maddy O'Reilly claimed Matthew Perry pleaded with her to get him 40 or 50 prescription painkillers. Picture: Instagram

Maddy O'Reilly said she received a series of Instagram messages from Perry, an ex-lover, asking if she knew anyone who could "help me purchase some pills".

The 27-year-old claims when she asked the actor what he'd be willing to pay he replied: "It depends which one (type of painkiller) is available. But … a lot."

She told the DailyMail at the time: "I am concerned for Matthew's wellbeing, we're having the same drugs problem back home in North Carolina, I've seen it destroy many people's lives.

Matthew Perry became a global superstar thanks to Friends. Picture: Everett Collection

"I would really hate to see something bad happen to him."

Perry shot to fame in the 1990s classic sitcom Friends, alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted here with permission.