‘Frightening night’: Residents’ terror as building floods

FROM electrocutions, swift water rescues and evacuating flooded buildings, emergency services had a busy night across the Sunshine Coast.

Parts of the region copped more than 200mm of rain overnight as a torrential downpour wreaked havoc on roads and flooded buildings.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said there were 19 swift water rescues across the state overnight, most of those on the Sunshine Coast.

Two buildings at Coolum were evacuated due to the fast-flowing flood waters.

🌧️ Intense rainfall in the SE overnight, particularly around the #SunshineCoast. Sunshine Coast Airport received 232mm since 9am 12/2 - well above its February average of 190mm for the whole month. Heavy rainfall easing this afternoon. RADAR at https://t.co/AWu1isouwM pic.twitter.com/F59IrMAVZn — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 12, 2020

The Nirvana unit complex at Coolum and the Estia Health nursing home were both evacuated as flood waters rushed through the buildings.

Residents are this morning waiting for water to be pumped out of the Tanah Rd basement carpark before they can assess the damage.

Desley Lloyd-Jones told 9 News it was a "frightening night".

"It was so dark last night we had no idea how high (the rain) was last night," she said.

"It was quite high through the house."

Resident Kim Martin said she managed to save her car as the basement filled with "knee-deep" water.

"The road was flooded ... and this sinkhole came," she said.

"All the water has come down from the pool and the road and just gone down the sinkhole into our garage."

While crews were called to a number of cars that became stuck in flood waters, the spokeswoman said only one person had to be saved.

Just after 11pm, a man became stuck in his car on David Low Way and Tanah St East at Mount Coolum. Crews were able to safely retrieve the man.

State Emergency Service volunteers launched a flood boat at Mooloolah last night to help a property owner rescue a group of horses and bring them to higher ground.

SES controller Brendan Caseman said the incident about 8-9pm had been the most unusual in a night of drama centred around Maroochydore, Nambour, Caloundra and Coolum.

Flood Mount Coolum:

Surface water encroaching on homes made up 80 per cent of the 105 calls Mr Caseman's crews received in the course of the evening with the remainder for leaking roofs.

A high tide building to 1.9m at around 11am was set to bring fresh problems for emergency response teams although the main focus of the rain event has now shifted to the south.

Mr Caseman said a flood rescue boat from the Nambour SES was used to take the Mooloolah property owner across to higher ground.

An exhausted Ray Trinder of Maroochydore SES said his unit had been going hard every day for the past few days, with last night's torrential downpours bringing a fresh round of issues.

"We've been sandbagging with water coming up through people's yards," he said.

"There was a lot of fear about what may happen.

"There were leaky roofs and skylights around Maroochydore, Buderim, Kunda Park and we helped out in Nambour which really copped it."

Noosa SES controller Aram Ross said volunteer crews at the northern end of the Sunshine Coast had a busy night through to 2am.

It had received 15 calls to sandbag homes to protect them from flood waters.

More bag drops were being organised for today ahead of the high tide.

Mr Ross said several places along Louis Bazzo Dr, Eumundi- Noosa Rd and Doonan Bridge Rd had been isolated by localised flood water.