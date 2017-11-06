From boxing to baton relay

HONOUR: Lachlan Hopes has been selected to be a baton bearer for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

HONOUR: Lachlan Hopes has been selected to be a baton bearer for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Deelightful Photography

CHAMPION young boxer Lachlan Hopes is finishing the year on a high, winning eight of the nine bouts he has competed in this year - including North Queensland champion, Wide Bay Champion and the National Golden Glove Champion - an achievement he is very proud of.

As 15-year-old Lachlan, representing Moranbah's Bell's Boxing Club, now prepares for the State Titles in February, he has another significant event to add to his calendar - the carrying of the Commonwealth Games baton as part of the national relay along with 1800 other baton bearers around Queensland.

Lachlan received a sports award and the Isaac Regional Council's Young Citizen of the Year at the 2017 Australia Day awards ceremony and said it was an "honour” to be chosen to carry the baton.

In Queensland, the baton will be carried through 83 communities over 33 days.

"There's very few people around Australia and regionally who get a chance to participate in an event like this,” Lachlan said.

He was nominated to take part in the iconic pre-Games event - which is also a celebration of communities around the country - due to his amazing sporting achievements and his status as a well-respected community member.

Lachlan, who trains with about 10 other boxers and also trains younger children at the club, said he loved teaching others the skills he had learned and improving his fitness.

"My favourite thing about boxing is mostly the fitness. You never get another fitness like it.”

Lachlan said if succeeded at the State Titles, he'd be aiming to compete in the Australian Titles later in the year.

The Moranbah State High School student said time management was key to being able to focus on his school work while also training and competing for boxing.

He said being chosen as a baton bearer was extra special because his 10-year-old brother - an NRL player - was also going to carry the baton for 200 metres.

"It's good to be a role model for my age group and it's also important to be a friendly person.”

Lachlan said he wanted to be a community member who was "there for anyone”.

"Moranbah is a lovely community, it's easy to talk to people and there's lots of friendly faces. There's not too many people that are unknown to you.

"It's good that we can hold an event like this to bring a community together and celebrate the sporting culture around the world.”

Lachlan said he was hoping to make it to the Commonwealth Games and would love to watch the boxing or athletics.

Since its launch from Buckingham Palace on March 13, the baton has inspired athletes and fans across Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas and Europe.

It is in Malaysia and is set to visit the remaining 15 Commonwealth nations in Asia and Oceania before arriving in Australia on Christmas Eve.