From Byfield to Longreach: heavy rains close roads to traffic

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
21st Mar 2021 9:15 AM
Roads closed due to heavy rains (as of 9am Sunday):

  • Byfield, Sandy Creek Road

Road closed to through traffic, Both directions, Long delays expected

  • MacKenzie River, Rileys Crossing Road

Road closed to through traffic, All directions, Avoid the area

  • Dysart / May Downs / Valkyrie, Carfax Road and Fitzroy Developmental Road

Road closed to through traffic, Both directions, Avoid the area

  • MacKenzie River, Blackwater Cooroorah Road

Road closed to all traffic, Both directions

  • Clermont, Gregory Highway

Approx 50mm of water over road, All lanes affected, All directions, Proceed with caution

  • Mantuan Downs, Dawson Developmental Road, Nogoa River

Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions, Long delays expected

  • Alpha / Blackall, Alpha Tambo Road, Alpha to Tambo (to Blackall Tambo Council Boundary)

Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, Both directions, Long delays expected

  • Springsure / Windeyer, Dawson Developmental Road, Springsure to Tambo (Springsure to Blackall Tambo Council Boundary)

Road closed to all traffic, Both directions, Long delays expected

  • Caldervale / Carnarvon Park / Tambo, Mount Playfair Road, Tambo to Carnarvon Park

Road closed to all traffic, All directions, Long delays expected

  • Blackall / Mexico, Tumbar Road, Blackall to Mexico (Blackall to Barcaldine Council Boundary)

Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions, Long delays expected

  • Ilfracombe, Ilfracombe Aramac Road, Ilfracombe to Aramac (to Barcaldine Council boundary)

Road closed to all traffic, Both directions, Delays expected

  • Corfield / Kynuna, Landsborough Highway, Old Landsborough Highway, “Tourist Drive” Corfield to Kynuna

Road closed to all traffic

  • Albion / Corfield, Corfield Richmond Road, Corfield to Richmond (Corfield to Richmond Shire Council boundary)

Road closed to all traffic, All directions, Delays expected

  • Springsure / Windeyer, Dawson Developmental Road, Springsure to Tambo (Springsure to Blackall Tambo Council Boundary)

Road closed to all traffic, Both directions, Long delays expected

Other road closures:

  • Gladstone Central, Central Lane

Goondoon Street

3 Mar 2021 to 30 Mar 2021

Road closed to through traffic, All directions, Long delays expected (during active hours)

Use alternative route

  • Mount Coolon, Bowen Developmental Road

Sealing works Rockingham Creek to Mount Coolon

8 Dec 2019 to 29 Mar 2021

Lane or lanes reduced, Both directions, Delays expected (during active hours), Allow extra travel time

  • Bluff, Capricorn Highway Between Bluff and Blackwater

Rough Conditions, All lanes affected, Both directions, No delays expected, Proceed with caution

