From Byfield to Longreach: heavy rains close roads to traffic

Roads closed due to heavy rains (as of 9am Sunday):

Byfield, Sandy Creek Road

Road closed to through traffic, Both directions, Long delays expected

MacKenzie River, Rileys Crossing Road

Road closed to through traffic, All directions, Avoid the area

Dysart / May Downs / Valkyrie, Carfax Road and Fitzroy Developmental Road

Road closed to through traffic, Both directions, Avoid the area

MacKenzie River, Blackwater Cooroorah Road

Road closed to all traffic, Both directions

Clermont, Gregory Highway

Approx 50mm of water over road, All lanes affected, All directions, Proceed with caution

Mantuan Downs, Dawson Developmental Road, Nogoa River

Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions, Long delays expected

Alpha / Blackall, Alpha Tambo Road, Alpha to Tambo (to Blackall Tambo Council Boundary)

Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, Both directions, Long delays expected

Springsure / Windeyer, Dawson Developmental Road, Springsure to Tambo (Springsure to Blackall Tambo Council Boundary)

Road closed to all traffic, Both directions, Long delays expected

Caldervale / Carnarvon Park / Tambo, Mount Playfair Road, Tambo to Carnarvon Park

Road closed to all traffic, All directions, Long delays expected

Blackall / Mexico, Tumbar Road, Blackall to Mexico (Blackall to Barcaldine Council Boundary)

Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions, Long delays expected

Ilfracombe, Ilfracombe Aramac Road, Ilfracombe to Aramac (to Barcaldine Council boundary)

Road closed to all traffic, Both directions, Delays expected

Corfield / Kynuna, Landsborough Highway, Old Landsborough Highway, “Tourist Drive” Corfield to Kynuna

Road closed to all traffic

Albion / Corfield, Corfield Richmond Road, Corfield to Richmond (Corfield to Richmond Shire Council boundary)

Road closed to all traffic, All directions, Delays expected

Other road closures:

Gladstone Central, Central Lane

Goondoon Street

3 Mar 2021 to 30 Mar 2021

Road closed to through traffic, All directions, Long delays expected (during active hours)

Use alternative route

Mount Coolon, Bowen Developmental Road

Sealing works Rockingham Creek to Mount Coolon

8 Dec 2019 to 29 Mar 2021

Lane or lanes reduced, Both directions, Delays expected (during active hours), Allow extra travel time

Bluff, Capricorn Highway Between Bluff and Blackwater

Rough Conditions, All lanes affected, Both directions, No delays expected, Proceed with caution