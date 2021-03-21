From Byfield to Longreach: heavy rains close roads to traffic
Roads closed due to heavy rains (as of 9am Sunday):
- Byfield, Sandy Creek Road
Road closed to through traffic, Both directions, Long delays expected
- MacKenzie River, Rileys Crossing Road
Road closed to through traffic, All directions, Avoid the area
- Dysart / May Downs / Valkyrie, Carfax Road and Fitzroy Developmental Road
Road closed to through traffic, Both directions, Avoid the area
- MacKenzie River, Blackwater Cooroorah Road
Road closed to all traffic, Both directions
- Clermont, Gregory Highway
Approx 50mm of water over road, All lanes affected, All directions, Proceed with caution
- Mantuan Downs, Dawson Developmental Road, Nogoa River
Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions, Long delays expected
- Alpha / Blackall, Alpha Tambo Road, Alpha to Tambo (to Blackall Tambo Council Boundary)
Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, Both directions, Long delays expected
- Springsure / Windeyer, Dawson Developmental Road, Springsure to Tambo (Springsure to Blackall Tambo Council Boundary)
Road closed to all traffic, Both directions, Long delays expected
- Caldervale / Carnarvon Park / Tambo, Mount Playfair Road, Tambo to Carnarvon Park
Road closed to all traffic, All directions, Long delays expected
- Blackall / Mexico, Tumbar Road, Blackall to Mexico (Blackall to Barcaldine Council Boundary)
Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only, All directions, Long delays expected
- Ilfracombe, Ilfracombe Aramac Road, Ilfracombe to Aramac (to Barcaldine Council boundary)
Road closed to all traffic, Both directions, Delays expected
- Corfield / Kynuna, Landsborough Highway, Old Landsborough Highway, “Tourist Drive” Corfield to Kynuna
Road closed to all traffic
- Albion / Corfield, Corfield Richmond Road, Corfield to Richmond (Corfield to Richmond Shire Council boundary)
Road closed to all traffic, All directions, Delays expected
- Springsure / Windeyer, Dawson Developmental Road, Springsure to Tambo (Springsure to Blackall Tambo Council Boundary)
Road closed to all traffic, Both directions, Long delays expected
Other road closures:
- Gladstone Central, Central Lane
Goondoon Street
3 Mar 2021 to 30 Mar 2021
Road closed to through traffic, All directions, Long delays expected (during active hours)
Use alternative route
- Mount Coolon, Bowen Developmental Road
Sealing works Rockingham Creek to Mount Coolon
8 Dec 2019 to 29 Mar 2021
Lane or lanes reduced, Both directions, Delays expected (during active hours), Allow extra travel time
- Bluff, Capricorn Highway Between Bluff and Blackwater
Rough Conditions, All lanes affected, Both directions, No delays expected, Proceed with caution