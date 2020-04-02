Menu
Sam Frost in Who magazine. Pic credit - Steven Chee for WHO
Celebrity

Frost wants to help others slay their demons

by Jonathon Moran
2nd Apr 2020 8:30 AM
WHILE vocal on her mental health battles, Sam Frost won't allow herself to be a victim.

And the 30-year-old Home And Away star is determined to do her bit to help others battling their own demons.

"I never want to be a victim of my circumstance," Frost tells Who magazine. "I refuse to let my past define who I am. I just keep growing and keep learning and taking dancing classes and doing whatever I want. Just having fun."

Sam Frost in Who magazine. Pic credit – Steven Chee for WHO.
Frost is one of several high profile Australians to feature in the magazine's annual Most Beautiful People issue, featured on the front page and in a section titled Beautiful Minds recognising her work as a mental health advocate.

Sharing publicly her own issues, Frost last year started the Believe By Sam Frost mental health platform as a "safe place" where others can go "to feel understood and know they're not alone".

"People just want to feel connected," the former Bachelor and Bachelorette star explained. "We want to feel like people understand our pain. And I want to help. For me, depression has been something that I've battled my whole life and I think that's certainly heightened when you go through something publicly and you just feel that immense pressure. You can feel it in your chest."

 

Originally published as Frost wants to help others slay their demons

