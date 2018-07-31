Menu
Fuel spill from truck closes Toowoomba road

31st Jul 2018 6:33 AM

AN EXCLUSION zone has been set up on a Toowoomba road after an oil spill.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said a truck had rolled on Boundary Court and Euston Rd in Glenvale.

The incident was reported just before 5am on Tuesday morning.

"Fuel is on the road and a 500m exclusion zone is in place," the spokesperson said.

"Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

"(The) driver is uninjured."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics treated a patient following the rollover. 

"A male patient with minor injuries was transported to Toowoomba Hospital stable following a truck rollover on Euston Road just before 5am," the spokesperson said.

fuel spill glenvale toowoomba traffic
