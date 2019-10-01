Fugitive found in cave after 17 years

Song Jiang has been arrested after 17 years on the run from police. Picture: WeChat/Yongshan Police.

Song Jiang has been arrested after 17 years on the run from police. Picture: WeChat/Yongshan Police.

An escaped prisoner who had been on the run for 17 years has been arrested in China after a drone spotted him living in a secret cave.

Song Jiang, 63, escaped from a prison camp in 2002 after being jailed for trafficking women and children.

Police spent years searching for the fugitive, but were unable to find him until a drone discovered clues in the mountains behind his hometown in the country's Yunnan province.

The key giveaway was a blue piece of steel peeking out from the leafy forest, police said.

Police spotted the steel after scanning the area for five hours. Picture: WeChat/Yongshan Police

Underneath the steel was a secret cave. Picture: WeChat/Yongshan Police

Upon closer inspection, police found the steel was covering a cave surrounded by bits of human garbage. Officers then hiked for more than an hour through the dense vegetation and found Song hiding inside.

Song was grey-haired, dishevelled, and unable to communicate after years of isolation when officers found him, according to Yongshan police.

His cave was about two square metres wide, with steps out the front and a makeshift bed inside.

The cave was surrounded by pots and garbage. Picture: WeChat/Yongshan Police

Song told police he had survived by collecting water in plastic bottles from a nearby stream.

He then confessed to escaping from prison and was taken back to jail.