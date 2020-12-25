Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

Passengers travelling from Gladstone airport over the Christmas holidays will walk through a new body scanner installed as part of the Strengthening Aviation Security Initiative.

Gladstone Airport Corporation GAC said the full body scanner replaces the previous walk through metal detector, aligning national security screening standards with those of airports around the world.

“Body scanners provide an additional layer of security detection with the equipment capable of detecting nonmetallic prohibited items worn or carried on one’s body,” GAC said in a statement.

“The scanners use non-ionising millimetre wave technology which emit low power levels and meets the health regulations in relation to licencing compliance.

“As such, internal medical devices including pacemakers and metal implants or women pregnant will not be adversely affected.”

Hi visibility work clothing should be removed, where possible, under then new procedures.

The scanner is currently in a ‘soft trial’ until it becomes mandated on December 31.

New security screening procedures at Gladstone airport following the introduction of full body scanners.

New airport security screening equipment was announced in the 2018-2019 Federal Government budget.

Every person can rest assured, any privacy concerns are unwarranted.

“Privacy concerns have been diminished as the image displayed on the body scanner is a generic human profile with a general indicator of a detected item,” GAC said in a statement.

“A screening officer will apply the use of other screening techniques, including a targeted frisk search to clear an alarm.

“Body scanners are already in use at all Australian International Terminals and implemented at Domestic Terminal screening as part of the Government’s Strengthening Aviation Security Initiative, aligning national security screening standards with those of airports around the world.”

People with a medical or physical condition preventing them from using the body scanner must advise the screening officer.

Body scanner procedures,

Remove outer layers of clothing (jackets or jumpers) and all items from pockets

Inform screening officers if you have any medical devices, aids or implants before being screened.

Security Officers will direct you through the screening process

Passengers who are medically or physically unable to undergo a body scan will undergo alternative screening

