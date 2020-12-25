Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gladstone Airport Corporation CEO Mark Cachia outside the arrivals terminal.
Gladstone Airport Corporation CEO Mark Cachia outside the arrivals terminal.
News

Full body scanners installed at Gladstone airport

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
25th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Passengers travelling from Gladstone airport over the Christmas holidays will walk through a new body scanner installed as part of the Strengthening Aviation Security Initiative.

Gladstone Airport Corporation GAC said the full body scanner replaces the previous walk through metal detector, aligning national security screening standards with those of airports around the world.

“Body scanners provide an additional layer of security detection with the equipment capable of detecting nonmetallic prohibited items worn or carried on one’s body,” GAC said in a statement.

“The scanners use non-ionising millimetre wave technology which emit low power levels and meets the health regulations in relation to licencing compliance.

“As such, internal medical devices including pacemakers and metal implants or women pregnant will not be adversely affected.”

Hi visibility work clothing should be removed, where possible, under then new procedures.

The scanner is currently in a ‘soft trial’ until it becomes mandated on December 31.

New security screening procedures at Gladstone airport following the introduction of full body scanners.
New security screening procedures at Gladstone airport following the introduction of full body scanners.

New airport security screening equipment was announced in the 2018-2019 Federal Government budget.

Every person can rest assured, any privacy concerns are unwarranted.

“Privacy concerns have been diminished as the image displayed on the body scanner is a generic human profile with a general indicator of a detected item,” GAC said in a statement.

“A screening officer will apply the use of other screening techniques, including a targeted frisk search to clear an alarm.

“Body scanners are already in use at all Australian International Terminals and implemented at Domestic Terminal screening as part of the Government’s Strengthening Aviation Security Initiative, aligning national security screening standards with those of airports around the world.”

People with a medical or physical condition preventing them from using the body scanner must advise the screening officer.

Body scanner procedures,

  • Remove outer layers of clothing (jackets or jumpers) and all items from pockets
  • Inform screening officers if you have any medical devices, aids or implants before being screened.
  • Security Officers will direct you through the screening process
  • Passengers who are medically or physically unable to undergo a body scan will undergo alternative screening

More stories,

Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

Santa swaps sleigh for fire truck

Fisheries blitz on freshwater impoundments

airport security body scanner gladstone gladstone airport gladstone airport corporation gladstone observer gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        Premium Content Hospital blow out: Cancer patients at risk

        News Cancer patients are facing delays in treatment as hospital waiting lists explode. Experts reveal what Australians must do now to ensure they get help.

        Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        Premium Content Urgent plea over horror drowning statistic

        News State's shocking drowning numbers revealed

        New recreation park to boost tourism in the central west

        Premium Content New recreation park to boost tourism in the central west

        News The region has boosted local experiences in a bid to attract more visitors to the...

        Mackay is on the way to recovery with jobs in demand

        Premium Content Mackay is on the way to recovery with jobs in demand

        Business Employment across the Mackay, Whitsunday and Isaac region has improved since the...