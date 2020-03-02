FULL LIST: 84 Qld firms collapse in a month

EIGHTY-four Queensland businesses were put into liquidation or administration in February, with a sluggish economy, the spread of coronavirus and horror bushfire season taking their toll.

Figures compiled by The Courier-Mail reveal builders, fast-food restaurants and smash repair companies collapsed in February.

There were 12 companies put into administration and 72 in liquidation.

The number is higher than January, when 49 companies went bust.

Companies in liquidation

STUFFED BADGER PTY. LTD.

ACN: 615 229 644

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: February 28 2020

TDAB Projects Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 581 610

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton and James Marc Imray

Appointment date: February 28 2020

DIAMOND CRETE CONSTRUCTIONS PTY LTD

ACN: 150 024 927

Firm name: McLeod & Partners

Liquidator: Jonathan McLeod and Bill Karageozis

Appointment date: February 28 2020

Tapnell Pty Ltd

ACN: 070 992 826

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Andrew Heers

Appointment date: February 27 2020

NEWBLISS PTY LTD

ACN: 611 682 252

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: February 27 2020

Freelaw Pty Ltd

ACN: 083 094 437

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: Stuart George Reid

Appointment date: February 27 2020

CROSSTOWN PUBLIC HOUSE PTY LTD

ACN: 611 017 531

Firm name: Members Voluntarys Pty Ltd

Liquidator: Pavel Kapitan

Appointment date: February 27 2020

Harrisons Properties Pty Ltd

ACN: 009 716 956

Firm name: Kennedy McLaughlin & Associates

Liquidator: Philip Dyson

Appointment date: February 13 2020

NACYAT PTY LTD FORMERLY KNOWN AS WICK CORP (QLD) PTY LTD AND FUTURE HOUSING TASK FORCE PTY LTD

ACN: 107 039 716

Firm name: McLeod & Partners

Liquidator: Jonathan McLeaod and Bill Karageozis

Appointment date: February 26 2020

AUTO CARE CENTRE GC PTY LTD

ACN: 618 562 495

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: William Roland Robson

Appointment date: February 25 2020

Coastline Glass Pty Ltd

ACN: 129 490 482

Firm name: David James Hambleton

Liquidator: Rodgers Reidy

Appointment date: February 25 2020

Budker Pty Ltd

ACN: 010 134 371

Firm name: TPH Advisory

Liquidator: Amanda Lott and Timothy Heesh

Appointment date: February 26 2020

A.C.N. 077 057 759

ACN: 077 057 759

Firm name: Aaron Kenneth Jones

Liquidator: Aaron Kenneth Jones

Appointment date: February 15 2020

35 169 382 727 PTY LTD

ACN: 169 382 727

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: February 24 2020

Sure Transformation 4 Youth Pty Ltd

ACN: 618 389 469

Firm name: BCR Advisory

Liquidator: Daniel Moore

Appointment date: February 24 2020

One Source Contractors Pty Ltd

ACN: 628 739 195

Firm name: Robson Cotter Insolvency Group

Liquidator: William Roland Robson

Appointment date: February 21 2020

Task QLD Pty Ltd

ACN: 621 237 278

Firm name: O'Brien Palmer

Liquidator: Daniel John Frisken

Appointment date: February 21 2020

RED DOG ADVENTURES GROUP PTY LTD

ACN: 169 582 718

Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants

Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: February 24 2020

Elevation Contracting Pty Ltd

ACN: 167 007 543

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles

Appointment date: February 21 2020

Aptlee Training Academy Pty Ltd

ACN: 609 580 350

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: February 21 2020

Omnia Property Pty Ltd

ACN: 612 568 019

Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Limited

Liquidator: John McInerney & Philip Campbell-Wilson

Appointment date: February 21 2020

Reef Bricklaying Pty Limited

ACN: 614 577 383

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: February 20 2020

HQ Property Maintenance Pty Ltd

ACN: 129 004 664

Firm name: VINCENTS

Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Appointment date: February 21 2020

Ultimate Fire Protection (NSW) Pty Ltd

ACN: 115 149 365

Firm name: Deloitte

Liquidator: David Orr

Appointment date: February 21 2020

Jim Chetcuti & Co Pty Ltd

ACN: 050 750 395

Firm name: Pilot Partners

Liquidator: Bradley Vincent Hellen

Appointment date: February 20 2020

Packapigs Pty Ltd

ACN: 107 817 827

Firm name: FTI Consulting

Liquidator: Ian Charles Francis

Appointment date: February 20 2020

EVERGREEN FUELS PTY. LTD.

ACN: 118 526 033

Firm name: Members Voluntarys Pty Ltd

Liquidator: Pavel Kapitan

Appointment date: February 21 2020

DO DREAM PTY LTD

ACN: 144 526 947

Trading name: DO DREAM CHICKEN

Firm name: SM SOLVENCY

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: February 20 2020

Etarip Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 972 829

Firm name: Hall Chadwick

Liquidator: Blair Pleash

Appointment date: February 19 2020

LA SAINTE INNOVATIONS PTY LTD

ACN: 616 021 731

Firm name: BPS Reconstruction and Recovery

Liquidator: Simon Patrick Nelson

Appointment date: February 19 2020

Silkstone Baptist Community Kindergarten Association Incorporated

ACN: 000 000 000

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward

Appointment date: February 19 2020

Ken Wood & JA Dempsey Pty Ltd

ACN: 097 192 660

Firm name: RSM Australia Partners

Liquidator: Mitchell Herrett

Appointment date: February 17 2020

Newco Engineering Pty Limited

ACN: 141 018 475

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: February 18 2020

Vital Balance (Aus) Pty Ltd

ACN: 110 732 940

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: February 19 2020

Wholesale Super Pty Ltd

ACN: 615 390 915

Firm name: BCR Advisory

Liquidator: Daniel Moore

Appointment date: February 11 2020

Sirus Education Australia Pty Ltd Formerly trustee for the Sirus Consultants Trust

ACN: 127 745 671

Firm name: HH Advisory

Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Appointment date: February 19 2020

Mazzeo Electrical Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 054 653 780

Firm name: Mackay Goodwin

Liquidator: Domenico Alessandro Calabretta

Appointment date: February 17 2020

Hardline Concrete Pty Ltd

ACN: 625 535 971

Firm name: AMB Insolvency

Liquidator: Anne Marie Barley

Appointment date: February 17 2020

Cafe Levanto Pty Ltd

ACN: 610 567 167

Firm name: WCT Advisory

Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley

Appointment date: February 17 2020

Ancuta Enterprises Pty Ltd

ACN: 122 832 857

Firm name: WCT Advisory

Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley

Appointment date: February 17 2020

Raymax Construction and Maintenance Pty Ltd

ACN: 108 379 095

Firm name: David Clout & Associates

Liquidator: David Lewis Clout

Appointment date: February 14 2020

Yesshop TV Pty Ltd

ACN: 608 910 372

Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants

Liquidator: Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: February 14 2020

Maan Brothers Pty Ltd

ACN: 602 348 854

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: February 14 2020

Local A/C & Refrigeration Pty Ltd

ACN: 609 545 584

Firm name: Pilot Partners

Liquidator: Bradley Hellen

Appointment date: February 14 2020

AOSS PTY LTD

ACN: 610 953 690

Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants

Liquidator: Mark William Pearce and Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: February 14 2020

LTH Haulage Pty Ltd

ACN: 147 656 960

Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Ltd

Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Michael McCann

Appointment date: February 14 2020

Hutchings Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 009 727 584

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Michael John Griffin

Appointment date: February X 2020

BNK Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 618 941 638

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy (QLD) Pty Ltd

Liquidator: David James Hambleton and Kaily Lyn Chua

Appointment date: February 12 2020

PATEL & PATEL ENTERPRISES QLD PTY LTD

ACN: 604 341 317

Firm name: Veritas Advisory

Liquidator: Ian Niccol

Appointment date: February 9 2020

Monris Pty Ltd

ACN: 614 706 973

Firm name: SMB Advisory

Liquidator: Justin Howlett

Appointment date: February 11 2020

Skye Enterprises Pty Ltd

ACN: 162 330 458

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Andrew Heers

Appointment date: February 10 2020

SEQ Carpentry Pty Ltd

ACN: 624 548 116

Firm name: HH Advisory

Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Appointment date: February 10 2020

GOLDEN PTY LTD

ACN: 166 529 746

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: February 10 2020

PETER & CHERIE HAYES INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

ACN: 620 638 128

Firm name: HH Advisory

Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Appointment date: February 7 2020

Chexco Pty Ltd

ACN: 103 292 717

Firm name: Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: John Joseph Goggin

Appointment date: February 8 2020

ACN 166 951 953 PTY LTD Formerly New York Slice Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 166 951 953

Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia Ltd

Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Michael McCann

Appointment date: February 24 2020

Alfa Stream Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 608 624 022

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: February 7 2020

Zen Engineering Pty Ltd

ACN: 610 620 981

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Rajendra Kumar Khatri

Appointment date: February 7 2020

THE MARSTA PAINTING COMPANY PTY. LTD

ACN: 168 603 129

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: February 7 2020

Classic Office Relocations (QLD) Pty Ltd

ACN: 082 286 271

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: February 6 2020

SOLE SISTER (QLD) PTY LTD

ACN: 150 290 412

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Christopher Richard Cook

Appointment date: February 5 2020

Moneyworks Capital Management Pty Ltd

ACN: 167 762 969

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Lee Andrew Crosthwaite

Appointment date: February 3 2020

Eco Manufacturing Pty Ltd

ACN: 609 007 427

Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND

Liquidator: Peter John Moore

Appointment date: February 4 2020

Kazoo Developments Pty Ltd

ACN: 163 728 050

Firm name: Vincents Chartered Accountants

Liquidator: Nick Combis

Appointment date: February 4 2020

Kuranda Heritage Rail Pty Ltd

ACN: 145 980 776

Firm name: Pitcher Partners

Liquidator: David Raj Vasudevan and Gess Michael Rambaldi

Appointment date: February 4 2020

TKN Civil Works Pty Ltd

ACN: 604 849 550

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: February 3 2020

JNA Consulting Pty Ltd

ACN: 159 369 016

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: Kaily Lyn Chua and David James Hambleton

Appointment date: February 3 2020

Trevitt Super Pty Ltd

ACN: 619 618 629

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: February 3 2020

SIGNATURE PRINT (QLD) PTY LTD

ACN: 129 729 826

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: February 3 2020

HUNTS FITNESS PTY LTD

ACN: 164 597 291

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: February 3 2020

Horseshoe & Co Pty Ltd ATF Horseshoe & Co Trust

ACN: 624 192 525

Trading name: DOWNTOWN BURGERS MAROOCHYDORE

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: February 3 2020

Awah Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 605 154 872

Firm name: Lee Crosthwaite

Liquidator: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants,

Appointment date: February 3 2020

Companies in administration

PIERCE ENGINEERING PTY LTD

ACN: 010 326 299

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Administrator: Morgan Gerard James Lane

Appointment date: February 27 2020

CQSK Fast Food Pty Ltd

ACN: 616 473 244

Trading name: Sunshine Kebabs Westfield Garden City

SKQ Investments Pty Ltd

ACN: 165 587 717

Trading name: Sunshine Kebabs Restaurant

Firm name: Cor Cordis

Administrator: Darryl Kirk

Appointment date: February 24 2020

Fibaro Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 611 790 231

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Administrator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: February 21 2020

Demon Removals Pty Ltd

ACN: 621 782 429

Trading name: 1800 Removals

Firm name: Mackay Goodwin

Administrator: Domenic Calabretta & Thyge Trafford-Jones

Appointment date: February 18 2020

SCH (Dormant 2019) Pty Ltd FORMERLY KNOWN AS Smashcare Holdings Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 099 649 126

Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland

Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville

Appointment date: February 14 2020

SC (Dormant 2019) Pty Ltd FORMERLY KNOWN AS Smashcare Pty Ltd

ACN: 010 656 587

Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland

Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville

Appointment date: February 14 2020

SCP (Dormant 2019) Pty Ltd FORMERLY KNOWN AS "Smashcare PFT Pty Ltd

ACN: 166 054 093

Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland

Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville

Appointment date: February 14 2020

SCSH (Dormant 2019) Pty Ltd (Administrator Appointed) Formerly Known as Smashcare Seven Hills Pty Ltd

ACN: 162 811 092

Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland

Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville

Appointment date: February 14 2020

Memtech Pty Ltd

ACN: 165 146 770

Trading name: Formerly known as ABR Enacellar Pty Ltd

Memtech Corporate Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 024 971

Trading name: Formerly known as ABR Essofor Pty Ltd

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy (QLD) Pty Ltd

Administrator: David James Hambleton and James Marc Imray

Appointment date: February 10 2020

TDAB Projects Pty Ltd

ACN: 617 581 610

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Administrator: David James Hambleton and James Marc Imray

Appointment date: February 10 2020