FULL LIST: Local election nominations close

ELECTION: Local elections will be held on Saturday, March 28.

ELECTION: Local elections will be held on Saturday, March 28.

YOU will have 14 names to choose from in the 2020 council elections.

Candidate nominations closed at noon on Tuesday for the Central Highlands Regional Council elections on March 28, finally settling the names of everybody standing for a mayoral or councillor position.

The competition numbers fewer in comparison with the 2016 election, which had 26 nominees.

Kerry Hayes became the mayor then with 38.14 per cent of an 85,560-strong vote. This year he is standing uncontested for the same position.

Paul Bell and Gail Godwin-Smith announced earlier that they would not be seeking re-election, leaving vacant two positions in the council.

The other 13 who have nominated to be councillors are:

Charlie Brimblecombe (incumbent)

Kevin Burke

Joseph Burns

Anne Carpenter

Natalie Curtis

Megan Daniels (incumbent)

Geoff Dein

Bernadine Frawley

Alan McIndoe (incumbent)

Janice Moriarty

Christine Rolfe (incumbent)

Gai Sypher (incumbent)

John Watkins

See our introductions to the nominees here, which will be updated as we speak with each candidate.

And let us know what questions about the region you would like to ask the candidates by emailing news@cqnews.com.au.