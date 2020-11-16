Menu
Crime

Full list of people facing Emerald Magistrates Court

Kristen Booth
16th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
Here is a list of everyone appearing in Emerald Magistrates Court today:

Arbilo, Bonifacio Jr Ello

Carroll, John Stanley

Donnelly, Jasmine Rose

Downie, Raymond Sibayan

Elliott, Linda Ann

Hammond, Travis John

Harrington, Robert James

Jasperson, Benjamin Francis, Mr

Johnson, Geordie Gary, Mr

Lamela, Cendric Awah

Likhitcharoenchai, Rachata, Mr

Matakibau, Samuela

Mekerusa, Inia Ratu, Mr

Peterson, David James

Pinalli, Courtney Rose

Reid, Robert Forbes, Mr

Royes, Cody Christopher

Willadsen, Alfred William, Mr

