Full list: Rising stars vying for Queensland Music Awards

Queensland's rising music stars have been honoured as finalists at the 2021 Queensland Music Awards after a record number of entries.

Continuing her meteoric rise since the release of her debut album last year, Miiesha landed three nominations - across the indigenous, remote and soul categories - for her song Twisting Words.

The Indigenous singer-songwriter, from the Central Queensland town of Woorabinda, previously received three ARIA nominations last year and recently two APRA nods.

Karl S Williams is a finalist in the Country, Blues/Roots and Folk categories

Gold Coaster Karl S Williams is also up for three awards, vying for best country, blues and roots and folk song.

Fighting for the pop crown are Eves Karydas, who enjoyed breakout success with hit song Complicated, enduring acts The Jungle Giants and Mallrat and newcomer Sycco, who was last year nominated for Triple J's Unearthed Artist of the Year.

Ball Park Music, Beddy Rays, Hope D, and Jaguar Jonze are the top talent for rock.

The Jungle Giants are a finalist in the Pop category

It was one of two nominations each for Beddy Rays and Jaguar Jonze, while Greta Stanley, Billie Rose, and Danny Widdicombe are also double finalists.

Other well-known acts up for awards include DZ Deathrays and Tia Gostelow.

"Despite the hardship of the last twelve months, our artists have proven that they are among the best in the world," QMusic boss Angela Samut said.

"We had a vast number of exceptional submissions in every category, more than any previous year. Our judges certainly haven't had an easy job narrowing it down, but we are thrilled to present such a remarkable group of talented finalists."

Jaguar Jonze is a finalist in the Rock and Folk categories

"The creativity emanating from our state is both exciting and inspiring and I'm proud that the QMAs can be the place for Queensland to celebrate our musicians' success."

The clips contending for video of the year, from a record number of entries, are Cub Sport's Confessions, Felivand's Trajectory, Jarryd James' Miracles and Lastlings' Out of Touch.

Finalists for the $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship are Beckah Amani, King Stingray, Phoebe Sinclair, and Selve.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Fortitude Music Hall on May 5, featuring a line-up of artists and special performances.

FULL LIST OF QMAS 2021 FINALISTS

POP

Eves Karydas - Complicated

Mallrat - Rockstar

Sycco - Dribble

The Jungle Giants - Sending Me Ur Loving

ROCK

Ball Park Music - Head Like A Sieve

Beddy Rays - Sobercoaster

Hope D - Second

Jaguar Jonze - Rabbit Hole

Billie Rose is a finalist in the Blues/Roots and Remote categories

BLUES | ROOTS

Billie Rose - Company With Regret

Karl S Williams - God Is A Bomb

LT - Hold Ya

Mardi Wilson - Runaway

COUNTRY

Karl S Williams - Columbus Ohio

Melody Moko - Like Hank Would

Ruby Gilbert - No Vacancy

Vixens of Fall - The Long Game

ELECTRONIC | DANCE

Confidence Man - First Class Bitch

Lastlings - No Time

Pink Matter - You'll Never Know

Young Franco - Juice feat. Pell

HEAVY

DZ Deathrays - Fired Up

RHINO - White Witch

These Four Walls - White Lies

VIRTUES - DoubleThink

DZ Deathrays are a finalist in the Heavy category

HIP HOP | RAP

Jesswar - Venom

No Money Enterprise - Presto

LEMAIRE - Where's Up? (feat. Jay Orient & JK-47)

Tbi$h - Endless Trips

INDIGENOUS

AYA J - Tenth Street

Beddy Rays - Sobercoaster

ELEEA - Wasting Time

Miiesha - Twisting Words

FOLK | SINGER SONGWRITER

Greta Stanley - Soak Into This

Hazlett- Monsters

Jaguar Jonze - MURDER

Karl S Williams - Never Let Me Go

SOUL | FUNK | R'N'B

DVNA - Sushi In Tokyo

FELIVAND - Ebb & Flow

MiCCY - Tug of War

Miiesha - Twisting Words

CHILDRENS

Fabulous Lemon Drops - There Are Times

Nyssa Ray - Love Everybody

Happy Singing Kids - Uh Oh Spaghetti-Oh!

The Mini Moshers - Shark Chase Song

CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL

Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra - Apis Australis

Danny Widdicombe & Ant Aggs - Alpha Centauri

Ray Lin - Moonlight Illusion

Tristan Barton - Eris's Debt

JAZZ

Charlotte Mclean - Find Comfort in What Ends

Danny Widdicombe with Kristin Berardi & Trichotomy - Falling

Jordan Brodie - Twitch

Sophie Min - Time Is On (feat. Kayleigh Pincott)

Amber Farnan is a finalist in the Schools category for "Over & Out"

SCHOOLS (GRADE 6 - 12)

Abi Muir - FIRST DATE

Amber Farnan - Over & Out

Amy Elise - Teenagism

Tayiha - No Happy Ending

WORLD

MZAZA - The Ether

Saraima Navara - Kaum Leva Tagu

Tenzin Choegyal - Heart Strings

Tijuana Cartel - Sufi

REGIONAL

Cloe Terare - Intentions

Fragile Animals - Only Until It's Over

Greta Stanley - Soak Into This

Tia Gostelow - PSYCHO

Tia Gostelow is a finalist in the regional category

REMOTE

Alison Jeeves - Angels Watching Over Me

Billie Rose - Kick Her To The Curb

Ella Hartwig - Can't Ask You to Stay

Miiesha - Twisting Words

VIDEO

Dylan Dulcos | Rico Zhang - Lastlings, Out Of Touch

Jennifer Embleton - Cub Sport, Confessions

Levi Cranston - FELIVAND, Trajectory

Mick Soiza - Jarryd James, Miracles

BILLY THORPE SCHOLARSHIP

Beckah Amani

King Stingray

Phoebe Sinclair

Selve

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

METRO VENUE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Black Bear Lodge

Brisbane Jazz Club

Eatons Hill Hotel

Ipswich Civic Centre

Lefty's Music Hall

Mo's Desert Clubhouse

The Brightside

The Fortitude Music Hall

The Tivoli

The Triffid

The Zoo

VINNIES DIVE

Woolly Mammoth Mane Stage

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

REGIONAL VENUE OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Banshees Bar & Artspace

Empire Theatre

NightQuarter

Otherwise Bar

Sandstone Point Hotel

Solbar

Studio 188

The Events Centre, Caloundra

PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

BLEACH* Festival

Brisbane Festival

Earth Frequency Festival

Horizon Festival

Mountain Goat Valley Crawl

Woodford Folk Festival

Yonder

Miiesha is a finalist in the Indigenous, Remote and Soul/Funk/RnB categories