‘Full on squeezing’: Delivery man denies groping teen girl

Delivery man Dinakar Tayi allegedly laughed as he 'molested' a schoolgirl who told cops 'he was touching my boob. He was full on squeezing them', a court heard.

A 13-year-old girl told emergency operators a delivery man started "full on squeezing" her breast before trying to force his way inside her home on Sydney's upper north shore, a court heard.

Dinakar Tayi denies molesting the teenager while dropping a parcel to the family home in 2018, admitting he touched her but insisting it was "entirely accidental", his Downing Centre District Court trial heard on Tuesday.

But the sickened schoolgirl immediately phoned triple-zero saying: "he was touching my boob. He was full on squeezing them and everything", prosecutors allege.

The youngster was off school sick and told Tayi she was home alone when he tried to deliver a package to her father around 2pm on Tuesday December 4, Crown prosecutor Alex Terracini said.

When the 45-year-old subcontractor asked the teen to sign for it she told him she didn't have a signature yet, and his closeness made her feel uncomfortable, she told police.

"As he was handing the parcel he started touching me near my chest area, really inappropriately. Then he kept touching," the girl told detectives in an interview recorded one week later.

"He was just laughing awkwardly while he was doing it … I felt really sick and disgusted."

In the video played to court, the young alleged victim sits patting a cat on her lap as she tells officers the delivery man groped her for seven seconds before she ran inside.

"He was trying to push the door back onto me as he was saying "your parcel your parcel!" - I had to basically put my entire body weight onto the door to lock it," she said.

"I rang the police. I was a bit like, scared, so I was speaking really fastly … I didn't know if he was still near my house."

On December 12 Tayi was arrested and he's pleaded not guilty to intentionally sexually touching a child and the aggravated entering of a dwelling with the intention to commit an offence while knowing people were inside.

At the time he admitted to police that he put one of his feet inside the home's front doorway as the girl tried to close the door, Mr Terracini said in his opening address.

"The accused stated that the victim looked no older than 10 years of age," Mr Terracini said.

Defence barrister Michelle Swift said it would be perfectly natural for any decent person to have a strong reaction to the allegations, but stressed Tayi was innocent.

"There is a difference between that emotional response when you hear the nature of the charges, and proof beyond reasonable doubt," she said.

Tayi, who was supported in court by family members, must report to police daily and was forced to surrender his passport under his $3,000 bail conditions.

The trial, which is slated to run for three days, continues before Judge Kara Shead.