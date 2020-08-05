FULL REPLAY: The Cathedral College v Ignatius Park (APC)

The Cathedral College beat Ignatius Park College 26-8 in their Aaron Payne Cup clash in Mackay today. Photo: Callum Dick.

TCC V Ignatius Park in Aaron Payne Cup: Winger Noah Chadwick bagged a hat-trick as The Cathedral College staged a stunning second-half comeback against Ignatius Park in the Aaron Payne Cup.

Ignatius Park bolted out of the blocks, scoring the first of their two tries in the second minute of the game.

They led 8-nil at half-time before TCC put in an inspired second-half performance in which they ran in 26 unanswered points to record a memorable victory.