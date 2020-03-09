Full-time dad among drink and drug drivers

A trio of drivers pleaded guilty to driving offences at Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

THREE Central Queensland drivers pleaded guilty to drink or drug driving charges when they appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court on Monday.

Full-time dad Louis Wayne Bateman, 42, was handed a $500 fine and lost his licence for three months after he was caught driving with traces of methylamphetamine and cannabis in his saliva.

The court was told Bateman, who lives in Capella, was intercepted by police about 9.50am on November 27 while driving on Capella Rubyvale Rd.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Bateman failed his responsibility as a father by taking illicit substances.

Mr Walker said Bateman’s actions were jeopardising the safety of himself, anyone in his care and other road users.

Bateman was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for three months. His conviction was recorded.

An Emerald teenager also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his saliva.

James William Ronnfeldt, 19, was stopped by police about 8.10pm on January 8 on Borilla St, Emerald.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Renae Cannon told the court Ronnfeldt had admitted to smoking two or three cones the night before.

Mr Walker said it was unfortunate the teen was back in court after he had pleaded guilty to a similar offence in May, 2018.

“Unfortunately, it seems you have not learnt your lesson,” he said.

Ronnfeldt was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months. His conviction was recorded.

Meanwhile, a man caught drink driving was surprised by his blood alcohol content reading after mixing drinks with friends earlier that day.

Mark John Stoop was intercepted by police about 10.40pm on November 20 on the Capricorn Hwy and recorded a BAC of .054.

The court was told Stoop had broken up with his partner that day.

Solicitor Roland Pianta said Stoop drinking with friends before he had a sleep and then decided to drive, thinking he would be under the limit.

Stoop pleaded guilty to driving over general alcohol limit. He was convicted, fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for one month. His conviction was recorded.