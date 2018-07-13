Fun day exposes kids to tennis

IT'S A HIT: One of the junior classes of the Emerald Tennis Fun Day, held in February.

IT'S A HIT: One of the junior classes of the Emerald Tennis Fun Day, held in February. Kristen Booth

IF YOU think you could be the next Lleyton Hewitt or Samantha Stosur, come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend and let your talents shine.

The Tennis Fun Day is held by the Emerald Tennis Club for aspiring junior players who are interested as a pre-season introduction to the sport.

It is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in tennis to head on down and take part in the fun and spend time practising with coaches to pick up some handy tips.

It exposes young players to the club for potential interest in coaching, or the junior fixtures competition, which will begin the following Monday, July 23.

Emerald tennis coach Don Cameron said he was excited to introduce young people to the sport.

"I like to see the kids enjoy their tennis and have fun,” he said. "We have a great facility here which is easy to access and this is a good promotion for what tennis can offer as an outdoor activity in Emerald.

"It's very easy to get involved in tennis and it's a great opportunity for young people to be able to turn up and have supervisors available, racquets available and courts available to try out.”

The Emerald Tennis Fun Day will be held next Saturday, July 21, at the Opal St Tennis courts, opposite the Emerald Aquatic Centre.

Under 18's come and try will be from 9-10.30am, followed by a sausage sizzle. Courts will be available for adults from 10-11am, featuring doubles matches with club members.

This is a free event, open to all ages. Bring your own racquet or come along and try one of theirs.

For more information, contact Don Cameron on 0439877797 or visit the Emerald Tennis Facebook page.

