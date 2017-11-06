News

Fun day makes room for charity

TRIUMPH: Sonya Harding and Jacinta Jackson at last year's Dingo Family Fun Day for Diabetes. This year two charities will benefit from the event.
TRIUMPH: Sonya Harding and Jacinta Jackson at last year's Dingo Family Fun Day for Diabetes. This year two charities will benefit from the event. Rebekah Yelland
by Aden Stokes

DINGO is in for a weekend of thrills and excitement.

The Dingo Family Fun Day has hit town and promises to be an electrifying night with a variety of food and entertainment for all ages.

There will be twilight markets, performances from the Bluff State School band, a bar and canteen, multi-draw raffle, children's games, golf chipping competition and iron man challenge.

Beginning at 3pm Saturday, the fun day will seek to raise awareness and funds for Diabetes Queensland, the Leukaemia Foundation and Beyondblue, with 100 per cent of the profits donated separately to each charity.

Dingo Family Fun Day organiser Kaitlin Rogers said this was the first time it was not just for Diabetes Queensland.

"This year we've gone with a different view and we are changing it to be just a family day, so each year going forward we would choose two charities from the public,” she said.

"Our main aim is to help somebody else in need, there are so many different charities out there who raise awareness and help people suffering from a variety of different illnesses.”

Last year the event raised more than $7000 for Diabetes Queensland. This year Ms Rogers plans to top last year's success.

"We hope it is a huge success and beat what we did last year,” she said.

It will be the third year the community event has been held and this year is expected to run the same as the last.

The event was established by Kim-Marie Brown and this is the first year her wishes are being followed.

"Kim is a dear friend to me, she will always be missed,” Ms Rogers said.

"Her journey ended in September last year and this is the first year we are following her wishes, whenshe said to us she wanted it to be more of a charity day.”

Topics:  central highlands entertainment dingo family fun day family day

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Lego, learning and a love of science meet

Lego, learning and a love of science meet

Denison State School robotics team the Deno Destroyers will compete in the First Lego League Challenge in Brisbane this month.

How to pick NBN provider

ROLLOUT: NBN being laid out in Goonellabah near Hepburn Park.

A guide to NBN providers following the roll out in Emerald.

Futsal grabs the world's attention

LOCAL LEGEND: Jake Otto will represent Australia in Futsal in Italy next year.

Teen has been chosen to play in the Australian Under-16 Futsal team.

Close to resolution

LOOKING FORWARD: Resolves are soon to be made following months of protests.

Glencore has announced amendments to the proposed new EA.

Local Partners