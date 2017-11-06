Fun day makes room for charity

TRIUMPH: Sonya Harding and Jacinta Jackson at last year's Dingo Family Fun Day for Diabetes. This year two charities will benefit from the event.

TRIUMPH: Sonya Harding and Jacinta Jackson at last year's Dingo Family Fun Day for Diabetes. This year two charities will benefit from the event. Rebekah Yelland

DINGO is in for a weekend of thrills and excitement.

The Dingo Family Fun Day has hit town and promises to be an electrifying night with a variety of food and entertainment for all ages.

There will be twilight markets, performances from the Bluff State School band, a bar and canteen, multi-draw raffle, children's games, golf chipping competition and iron man challenge.

Beginning at 3pm Saturday, the fun day will seek to raise awareness and funds for Diabetes Queensland, the Leukaemia Foundation and Beyondblue, with 100 per cent of the profits donated separately to each charity.

Dingo Family Fun Day organiser Kaitlin Rogers said this was the first time it was not just for Diabetes Queensland.

"This year we've gone with a different view and we are changing it to be just a family day, so each year going forward we would choose two charities from the public,” she said.

"Our main aim is to help somebody else in need, there are so many different charities out there who raise awareness and help people suffering from a variety of different illnesses.”

Last year the event raised more than $7000 for Diabetes Queensland. This year Ms Rogers plans to top last year's success.

"We hope it is a huge success and beat what we did last year,” she said.

It will be the third year the community event has been held and this year is expected to run the same as the last.

The event was established by Kim-Marie Brown and this is the first year her wishes are being followed.

"Kim is a dear friend to me, she will always be missed,” Ms Rogers said.

"Her journey ended in September last year and this is the first year we are following her wishes, whenshe said to us she wanted it to be more of a charity day.”