Fun Day to help our farmers

18th Sep 2018 1:00 PM

EMERALD World of Learning raised more than $2500 at their Family Fun Day on Saturday to help drought-affected farmers.

Every dollar raised on the day was donated directly to the Drought Angels, a small charity run by people who are passionate about farmers and keeping them on the land.

Emerald World of Learning assistant centre manager Tamika O'Keeffe said the idea to run a Family Fun Day to help farmers came to her through what she experienced daily living out on a property.

"I live out on a property and I see all the cattle, especially the droving cattle, looking poor and sad,” she said.

"Farmers need our help.

"Without the farmers we haven't got meat, food or anything really.

"We need them. We need to keep them going.

"Hopefully we can raise as much funds as we can to help them out.”

Ms O'Keeffe has her fingers crossed that we get a lot of rain soon to help get the farmers out of drought.

