Fun family day out

THERE will be nothing but smiles and laughter this weekend as Denison State School hold their annual Sunday Funday.

Run by the P&C, Denison State school P&C President Anita Moore said people could look forward to the school community coming together for a fun day out.

"It's a fun family day where people can come and enjoy the 'Side Show Alley' where all year levels operate a fun stall,” she said.

"The P&C has a home-baked stall and has a yummy selection of food on the menu for lunch.

"We also have our largest amount of amusement rides ever for the kids. The octopus and rock climbing wall will be the main attractions this year.”

She said this event was the major fundraiser for the school and would help the P&C to purchase educational and technology based items.

"Denison State School is a wonderful school and environment for our children,” she said.

"We all need to support these events as its directly helping our own children and their education.

"We all want the best for our kids and this is one way of helping them get the best.”

As well as amusement rides and home-made goodies, the day will feature a cent sale, food and drinks, barbecue, teachers' jail, stalls, choir performances and special guests.

Held from 9am-2pm this Sunday, on the Denison State School grounds, entry is free. Unlimited Ride Wrist bands are $27 early bird or $33 on the day. Tickets can be purchased outside the school office from 8.30-9am Friday, July 27, or online at www.quickclick.com.au.

Sunday Funday

Where: Denison State School Oval, Emerald.

When: This Sunday, from 9am to 2pm.

Cost: Entry is free.