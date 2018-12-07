Fun night to be bright and merry

FOR more than 20 years, Moranbah Carols by Candlelight - formerly known as Carols in the Square - has brought festive joy and fun to families in Central Queensland.

Traditionally held at the Town Square, the event has become a not-to-be-missed highlight of many families' social calendars.

Past events have included performances from dance groups and local celebrities like Talia Gouge from The Voice, Klancy Keough from Australian Idol and Brooke Schubert from The Voice.

One year's celebration even included a surprise appearance from Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen.

But this year's celebration, being held tonight, promises to be bigger than ever thanks to a new venue.

With last year's celebration attended by about 2000 people, organisers at Oasis Life Church realised a larger venue was needed to help expand the event.

"It was a perfect location when the carols first started with only a handful of people, but over the years it has grown,” Jade Tanzil, carols marketing coordinator, said.

"It has been a dream of our carols organisers to move to the oval and have fireworks, so it's super- exciting that this year it's actually happening.

"On the oval we can fit thousands more people, more food vendors, more activities and we can have fireworks.”

Ms Tanzil said the celebration was an "awesome community event” with something for everyone.

"There will be food, drinks, petting zoo, jumping castle, face painting and kids' craft area,” she said.

"At 6.30pm the main show will start with performances from some of our local groups, Oasis Life Band leading us in some awesome carols and a visit from Santa,” she said.

Wax candles and glow products will be available for purchase on the night.