Central Highlands artists can apply for up to $66,000 of Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) funding available for individuals and groups.
Art & Theatre

Funding available for art events inspiring CQ communities

Kristen Booth
9th Nov 2020 3:29 PM
INDIVIDUAL artists and community groups are encouraged to apply for more than $66,000 of funding to connect and inspire Central Highlands and Isaac communities.

Organisations, cultural groups and individuals can apply for the Isaac Regional Council (IRC) and Central Highlands Regional Council’s (CHRC) Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF).

The funding is targeted at creatives looking to adapt and innovate in the new normal.

IRC Mayor Anne Baker said creativity connected and energised regional communities, improving health and wellbeing.

“As recent challenges have shown, our Isaac knows how to pull together in times of crisis,” she said.

“In these tough times our arts, cultural and creative groups are at the forefront in showing how to innovate, adapt, support each other and, importantly, stay connected.

“These attributes will serve us well as we continue our path to recovery.

“Creativity connects our people, powers communities by improving their residents’ health and wellbeing, and provides opportunities for cultural tourism attracting visitors to our region and further stimulating creative industry development.”

Applications for RADF funding closes on November 13 for applicants in the Central Highlands.

Visit the website for more information on how to apply.

Three rounds are open in the Isaac region, with Round One closing on November 20.

To be eligible for funding, the events, programs and activities must occur between December 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021.

Round two is currently open and closes on December 11.

To be eligible for funding, the events, programs and activities must occur between March 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021.

Round three closes on March 12, with funding events, programs and activities to take place from July 1 to October 31, 2021.

For more information please contact the IRC Arts and Cultural Programs Officer on 1300 472 227.

Application forms can be found at the website.

art funding central highlands regional council community funding isaac regional council radf
