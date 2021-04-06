Funding available for CQ arts and cultural activities

Community groups and individuals can apply for funding through the Regional Arts Development Fund.

The funding is targeted at creatives looking to adapt and innovate, creating quality arts and cultural experiences across the region.

CHRC Mayor Kerry Hayes said RADF was delivered as a partnership between the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland and eligible local councils across the states.

“RADF is a flexible fund, enabling CHRC and other local councils to tailor RADF programs to suit the needs of their communities,” Mr Hayes said.

“Through RADF, CHRC aims to support a diverse economy stimulating local artists through arts and cultural activity and support creative recovery and community social/emotional wellbeing.

“The Central Highlands is home to many talented and emerging artists as well as a host of vibrant organisations and community groups who all contribute to our rich culture and I encourage individuals and groups to apply for funding to help bring their wonderful ideas to fruition.”

Funding can be applied for to assist with skills development workshops, cultural tourism, events and festivals, exhibitions, performances, conferences and more.

Applications for the current round of funding close on April 30, 2021.

Visit the website for a full list of RADF categories and information on how to apply.