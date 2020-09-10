Menu
Central Queensland community and ex-service organisations can apply for $720 in funding to support their local veteran community.
Community

Funding available to support CQ veteran community

Kristen Booth
10th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
FUNDING is now available for ex-service organisations and other local community groups to host an event during Veterans’ Health Week this year.

The funds were aimed to encourage veterans and their families to stay connected.

Veterans’ Health Week this year will be held from October 24 to November 1, 2020 and the theme is Social Connection.

Central Queensland community and ex-service organisations can apply for $720 in funding to support their local veteran community with a creative social activity, within their local restrictions.

Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd said the funding would help veterans to stay socially connected with their community through innovative event ideas such as meditation or yoga sessions, local catch-ups and creative workshops, all in-person or virtually.

“I encourage local organisations in to apply and host a Veterans’ Health Week event so that we can keep our community spirits high while we face the coronavirus pandemic.”

Veterans’ Affairs Minister Darren Chester said the global coronavirus pandemic had made it difficult for many people to physically see each other and finding ways to socially connect with one another was more important than ever, particularly for the ex-service community.

“Social connection is one of the most important aspects for your mental health and wellbeing, and as part of Veterans’ Health Week this year we are encouraging those in the ex-service community to remain socially connected, with family, friends and local community,” Mr Chester said.

“This year we invite our local organisations to come up with more innovative ideas for hosting events, to get creative and create new opportunities to connect, either in person where possible or virtually over the phone or internet.”

Applications for funding close October 9.

Visit the Veterans’ Health Week section of the Queensland Government website for more information of the funding available and how to get involved. Alternatively you can email vhw@dva.gov.au or call 1800 838 372.

