Funding boost creates jobs across Central Queensland

Minister State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones says round five of the Building our Regions program will support about 23 jobs across Central Queensland. Photo: Dan Peled

MORE than 20 jobs will be created locally as part of a funding boost that will kickstart several council projects.

The state government has invested $365 million to fuel the economic recovery of regional and remote Queensland through Building our Regions program.

Round five of the program will boost three projects in Barcaldine and Central Highlands including:

- the construction of the Globe Precinct Tourist Lookout at Barcaldine,

- the Emerald Airport Terminal redevelopment and

- the Yamala Enterprise Area Water Infrastructure and Design Study.

Minister State Development, Tourism and Innovation Kate Jones said the projects will support about 23 jobs across Central Queensland, with construction expected to commence in the coming weeks.

“The threat of COVID-19 can’t stop Queensland moving forward,” she said.

“After some dark days we’re getting on with building a brighter tomorrow for our state.

“That starts with creating jobs, and through BoR we continue to back council projects generating work in our regions.

“We’ve listened to communities, we’re working with councils, and we’re strengthening Queensland’s economic recovery by delivering the infrastructure our regions need.”

BoR round five focuses on construction and planning projects that will create and sustain long-term employment in regional Queensland.

Funding applications were submitted by local governments in August last year and have gone through a competitive assessment process by the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning.

Under previous BoR funding rounds, almost $295 million has been allocated to 223 projects across 66 local government areas in regional Queensland.

This latest round of BoR will see the Palaszczuk Government partner with 39 councils on 48 projects – work that will create an estimated 347 jobs.

The work has supported more than 2400 jobs and attracted additional investment of $487 million from councils and other organisations.