Funding creates 60 jobs

FUNDING ANOUNCMENT: Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes, Inland Port Managing Director Alan Stent-Smith and Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at the Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

FUNDING ANOUNCMENT: Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes, Inland Port Managing Director Alan Stent-Smith and Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd at the Economic Futures Forum on Monday. Aden Stokes

MORE than 60 jobs will be created in Emerald following the announcement of two successful projects.

Australian Government funding will boost operational development of the CQ Inland Port in the Yamala Enterprise Area and help get local business owners export-ready.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd visited the CQ Inland Port site at Yamala on Monday to announce funding of $2.9million towards the construction of an intermodal freight terminal.

Mr O'Dowd said the project announcements followed an extensive assessment process, including community input.

"The Central Highlands Development Corporation Limited will receive funding to partner with the Export Council of Australia to deliver a multi-level training program to assist exporters at every stage of their development, from pre-export to expanding into new markets,” he said.

"We will also see the construction of the $5.8million Central Queensland Intermodal Terminal and Industrial Access Road at Yamala. This new infrastructure will allow containerised exports from the region rather than being transhipped elsewhere for containerisation.

"The benefits of seeing this project one step closer are far reaching.

"This funding announcement, along with the work already achieved by the Central Highlands Regional Council, will help complement a substantial road-to-rail interface to move grain to the port of Gladstone and reduce the impact on local roads.

"The Coalition Government is working with local businesses and organisations to deliver real job opportunities for regional Australia.”

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh said Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd had been a major supporter of the initiative and driver for his region.

"This initiative is part of the Coalition Government's commitment to stimulate jobs and drive economic growth in Australia's regions. These two projects will provide locals with employment opportunities, delivering up to 16 jobs during construction and almost 50 ongoing jobs in the region,” Dr McVeigh said.