Funding fight: 'Agriculture pays our bills'

SUPPORT STATE'S EARNERS: Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar, shadow agricultural minister Dale Last and shadow treasurer Scott Emerson in the Central Highlands.

CONCERN about a lack of funding for vital agricultural infrastructure in regional Queensland is preventing future growth in the sector, according to Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar.

"The figures tell the story, Mr Millar said.

"As non-rural exports fell last financial year, Queensland's agriculture exports rose by over a billion dollars - including a massive 53% rise in crop exports.

"Not only is it paying our bills, it is providing permanent, sustainable employment.

"Queensland agriculture and its supply chain now employ one in seven Queenslanders.”

Mr Millar said the figures showed regional Queensland was in serious need of funding for crucial infrastructure.

"Since government did away with the LNP's Royalties for the Regions, we are seeing a $200 million per annum shortfall in funding for critical regional infrastructure, every year,” he said.

"At the moment our farmers are managing despite this, but without investment now we will start to slip down the ladder when competing in the global marketplace.”

However, a representative for the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries and Minister for Rural Economic Development refuted Mr Millar's claims, saying they "simply just don't stack up”.

"Through our most recent budget, we are delivering more than $620 million of infrastructure for the outback region, supporting more than 2000 jobs,” the representative said.

"In Gregory alone, we're delivering $12.5m for the widening of Landsborough Hwy, $4.9m for Clermont Hospital, almost $4.7m in local government grants, and more than $11m for community infrastructure through our Works for Queensland program.”