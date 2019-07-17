Fundraiser celebrates hard working footy women

A FOOTBALL club has decided it's time to give back to the ladies.

Springsure Mountain Men will host its first ever Ladies Day this Saturday, July 20 to show the women in their lives just how much they appreciate them.

Event co-ordinator Sally Sullivan said the idea for the day initially came from the players.

"The players decided that they wanted to do something to recognise the mums, wives (and) girlfriends that support them in playing footy,” Sullivan said.

"We (ladies) run the canteen and look after them and do the washing and get them organised and everything like that.

"And then they also thought there's a lot of ladies in the community that turn up to watch footy and are there as supporters.

"And, with dry times being around in the (Central) Highlands, I guess it's been hard on the land for a lot of people and they thought it would be a way to get the women out to have a nice afternoon out.”

Sullivan said the Springsure Rugby League Football Club committee thought the Ladies Day was a good idea and a way to raise money for local charities.

"The money's going to be shared - some between the football club and then the rest of the money raised is going to go back to the Lions Club in the Springsure area,” Sullivan said.

"They have a specific bank account they run (that) if there's anybody in Springsure and the district that falls upon a hard time, whether it be medical - a illness, cancer, something dreadful like that - or an accident or anything, people can ask the Lions Club to help them out with some funding and stuff.”

Tickets for the event cost $60 prepaid or $70 at the gate, which will open at 2pm.

Attendees will get plenty of bang for their buck, too, with the ticket price including nibblies, champagne on arrival and five drink tickets for drinks of your choice.

There will also be a 100 board, best dressed, a lucky door prize, raffles, a small auction and a ladies' kick for cash at half time.

Ladies can also catch all the action from the Springsure Mountain Men v Blackwater Crushers game at 4pm.