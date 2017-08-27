Fundraiser in honour of missing man

NOT quite a year ago, 29-year-old father Aaron Flynn went missing and he has never been found.

It would have been his 30th birthday this month.

He disappeared on his way to his uncle's funeral after his car, a black Volvo station wagon, ran out of petrol near Rubyvale as he made the 1300km trip from Caloundra to Charters Towers.

Heartbreakingly for his friends and family, including his now three-year-old daughter, very little is known about Aaron's fate.

His wallet, with money still in it, phone and clothes were in the car when it was found the week after he vanished.

It is believed he left the car, taking his jerry can and Esky to get fuel and water from Rubyvale, a 10km hike away.

A young mother driving to a swimming carnival with her children saw Aaron walking along the side of the road about 6.30am on November 12. That was the last sighting of him.

To mark his birthday and honour her son and his love of fishing, Aaron's mother has kicked off a fundraising tribute and will donate the money to a cause she knows he would be enthusiastic about - fishing trips for people with disabilities.

Roz Flynn this week stoically set up the fundraiser on the Sport and Leisure for the Handicapped Association Inc. (Caloundra) Facebook page, where people can make donations.

On her personal Facebook page, she has already gained the support of more than 2000 followers after writing a song for her son and posting a photo gallery of his life.

"Aaron's greatest passion was fishing and in his memory, with his father Merv and sister Renée, we are sponsoring Sport and Leisure for the Handicapped,” Mrs Flynn said.

"I met these two wonderful men who take handicapped people out fishing and it's hard for them to get sponsorship.

"They get a few volunteers, but mostly it's just the two of them - that's a big call. They've got a boat but they need a different type of boat to accommodate wheelchairs.”

Mrs Flynn said she wanted to sponsor the men and their efforts in Aaron's memory.

"We have asked everybody in Aaron's memory to donate to this fishing group,” she said.

"We want to try and do something positive. It never will bring him back, but nothing will and we want to give other people the experience of something that he loved dearly.”

Mrs Flynn said it had been Missing Persons Week earlier this month, from August 5-11, and it was an ideal time to highlight the importance of the hope and despair experienced by families and friends of missing people as they searched for clues about the whereabouts of their loved ones.

She said while she continued to hope, she didn't believe Aaron would be found alive.

"That's the hardest thing, not having any answers,” Mrs Flynn said.

"It's the worst nightmare any parent could ever imagine.”

By focusing their attention on a good cause, Mrs Flynn wanted Aaron's friends and family to be able to think of him in a positive way.

"We haven't got a body to bury, we haven't got a grave and we haven't got closure - we haven't got anything,” she said.

"We need to do something. And we also need to do it for Aaron's daughter.

"We went out fishing on his birthday because that's what he loved to do.

"And we want to see other people less able than us to be able to experience the joy of fishing. Being out on the water and being able to experience the water is very healing.”

Immediately after Aaron's car was found in bushland just off the roadway on Rubyvale Rd on November 17, police and the SES launched an air and land search.

His sister worked with an Aboriginal tracker in rugged bushland at the Gemfields and the family hired a private helicopter to join the search, but no new leads have been found.

"We can't have a funeral or memorial,” she said.

"There is nothing we can do but perhaps we can take on this cause in his memory.

"This will be a positive legacy for our son.”

Donations to honour Aaron Flynn can be made to Sport and Leisure for the Handicapped Assoc. Inc. (Caloundra) via their Facebook page.