Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help support the families of three US Firefighters who died while water bombing bushfires in NSW.
A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help support the families of three US Firefighters who died while water bombing bushfires in NSW.
Environment

Fundraiser set up for killed US firefighters

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
27th Jan 2020 6:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support the families of three American firefighters who died while water bombing bushfires in southern NSW last week.

Investigations are continuing into how captain Ian McBeth, 44, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan died last Thursday when their C-130 plane crashed in the Snowy Mountains.

Rick DeMorgan
Rick DeMorgan

The men were employed by Coulson Aviation and contracted by the Rural Fire Service to fight fires during an unprecedented bushfire season.

A GoFundMe account has been created to support their families and almost $10,000 has already been raised of the $30,000 target.

"On Thursday 23, 2020, the world tragically lost the heroes of Tanker 134 while battling brush fires in Australia," a statement from Coulson Aviation said.

Paul Clyde Hudson
Paul Clyde Hudson

"We're raising funds to help defer the immediate financial burden to the families of Captain Ian McBeth, First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan.

"Funds will be raised and divided equally between the beneficiaries of Tanker 134 crew members who lost their lives. Raised funds will be distributed on a weekly basis until the goal is met. We will keep everyone informed of distributions."

Their families have made the trek from North America to the crash site.

They were there alongside NSW Police and Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigators who were trying to piece together what led to the incident.

Over the weekend, investigators uncovered the last two hours of the cockpit voice recording inside the wreckage of the C-130.

It is expected to take weeks before a preliminary report is filed due to the "complicated" kilometre long crash site - which is also an active bushfire area.

The crash site near Cooma.
The crash site near Cooma.

 

 

Captain Ian McBeth
Captain Ian McBeth
The wreckage of the crash.
The wreckage of the crash.
bushfires deaths gofundme ian mcbeth paul clyde hudson rick demorgan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up to $1200 for young athletes who travel to compete

        Up to $1200 for young athletes who travel to compete

        News The subsidy will assist rising sport stars living in regional Queensland.

        Central Highlands councillor to stand for second term

        premium_icon Central Highlands councillor to stand for second term

        News Christine Rolfe will stand for re-election in March.

        Mining leader secures $180m in contracts

        premium_icon Mining leader secures $180m in contracts

        Business Mine contract delivering services across the Bowen Basin.