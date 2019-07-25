Fundraiser turns into 'phenomenal' runway show

RUNWAY SHOW: One of the many themes showcased at Headfusion was a 1920s theme, seen here on the talented team from Studio 62.

A UNIQUE fundraising idea has raised thousands for a mental health facility in the Central Highlands.

When Laura Clarke heard about green fundraising events happening to help raise money to bring a Headspace to Emerald, she thought it was "such an important facility” and wanted to do her bit to help.

"The government covers the building and the fit-out (for Headspace) but the government wouldn't purchase, for example, the microwave or the toaster that they would need, the couch, all those little bits and pieces the facility would need, so the green events' money is being used to purchase those items,” Ms Clarke said.

"I thought 'too easy, I'll organise an event and we'll raise a little bit of money and Anglicare can use that as part of the Headspace money to do the fit-out'.”

"I thought about hair and I thought if you look good and your hair looks great and your make-up looks good, you feel good.”

That idea turned into Headfusion, a runway show that featured Emerald hairdressing salons and make-up artists and raised more than $4000 for the Headspace trust account.

"It just made sense to network with all of those creative people and get them on board to do a runway show,” Ms Clarke said.

"Some of them handmade costumes, some of them created dance routines based around their music.

"What they did was just phenomenal. It was really impressive to watch - super exciting. In my head I knew that it would be amazing but I didn't really imagine how much effort all the salons and make-ups artists would put in into it.”

Ms Clarke said she would "love” to hold another Headfusion event and hoped she could get some major sponsors on board in future.