Fundraisers all in a row

TEAM EFFORT: More than 60 CrossFit Vivid and community members took part in the marathon row.

A CHARITY row organised by CrossFit Vivid Emerald and held at the end of last month has raised $3611.84 for Ronald McDonald House.

CrossFit Vivid coach Gayle Meyers said more than 60 Vivid and community members took part in the marathon row of 42.2km.

"On the seven rowers, a collective effort of 295,400m was achieved between three and four hours,” she said

Crossfit Vivid members take part in a marathon row to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald Foundation. Contributed

She said teams of mostly between eight and 10 people joined in, with each person rowing about 4km.

"We choose Ronald McDonald House as we have a few of our members who have recently been touched by cancer and one in particular is one of our regular teens, young Jack,” Mrs Meyers said.

She said 15-year-old Jack had been with Vivid for the past three years and was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"Jack's family has been staying at facilities providedby Ronald McDonald House whilst in Brisbane receiving treatment,” Mrs Meyers said.

"We were thrilled with the Vivid community support and generosity and we had so much fun that we are looking to make it an annual event.

"Thank you to everyone who donated. With a cause so close to home for us, this means so much. Any and all donations will go to help regional families in need.”

People still wanting to donate can go to give. everydayhero.com/au/ crossfit-vivid-charity-row.