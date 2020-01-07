Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mayoral candidates Brett Raguse and John Freeman. PHOTO: FILE PIC
Mayoral candidates Brett Raguse and John Freeman. PHOTO: FILE PIC
Politics

Fundraising for ex-CEO defended

by Judith Kerr
7th Jan 2020 10:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Logan City Council mayor has defended his move to launch a public fundraising account for an ex-CEO who is in a bitter legal wrangle with some sacked councillors.

Ex-mayor John Freeman, who hopes to win back his position in March, told a ratepayer forum the campaign had raised more than $650 for the ex-CEO Sharon Kelsey.

He said he did not keep any of the money raised.

"I don't have any legal fees to pay for and the fund was set up for Ms Kelsey only," he said.

"Logan Ratepayers' Association president Rod Shaw advised the meeting he had spoken to Sharon Kelsey and she had received a bank cheque from me but had not cashed it."

Mr Freeman provided bank statements and a spreadsheet showing Ms Kelsey had been presented with a cheque on June 30, 2019.

He also handed Mr Shaw another cheque for $18.25 to forward to Ms Kelsey.

Mr Freeman was one of four mayoral candidates at the ratepayer meeting.

Others were independent candidate Paul Taylor, who split from Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party; Brett Raguse, a former ALP member for Forde; and former Logan City councillor Darren Power.

 

Mayoral candidate Paul Taylor was at the ratepayer meeting. Mr Taylor is an independent candidate after resigning from the conservative Fraser Anning Party.
Mayoral candidate Paul Taylor was at the ratepayer meeting. Mr Taylor is an independent candidate after resigning from the conservative Fraser Anning Party.

More Stories

Show More
former mayor politics sharon kelsey

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Buggy stolen from a Clermont address

        Buggy stolen from a Clermont address

        News Clermont Police are seeking assistance to locate the buggy.

        ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        premium_icon ‘Pocket change’: Mining giants’ bushfire donations slammed

        News Anti-coal group calls for more work to help affected communities

        Health service expansions to cut patient travel

        premium_icon Health service expansions to cut patient travel

        Health Big plans are in the works for Mackay Hospital and Health Service in 2020.

        Proud parents excited over the birth of their ‘surprise’ baby

        premium_icon Proud parents excited over the birth of their ‘surprise’...

        News Emerald hospital welcomes its first born baby in 2020.