Fundraising pays off

ANTICIPATION: The kids and staff at OSHC are thrilled and cannot wait for their new playground to be built out on the oval, making outdoor play more enjoyable.

ANTICIPATION: The kids and staff at OSHC are thrilled and cannot wait for their new playground to be built out on the oval, making outdoor play more enjoyable. Contributed

AFTER a year of tireless fundraising efforts, Emerald Outside School Hours Care have reached their goal and raised enough funds to purchase a new playground.

OSHC Director Trudy Roberts said the Valentines Ball was a really successful event for a first time fundraiser.

"We are a not for profit Centre, so our prices are at an affordable cost to support the working families of the community,” she said.

"Without fundraising, it is difficult to earn the money otherwise to improve the centre for the children that attend.

"The playground alone was approximately $25,000. Over the course of fundraisers throughout the year we raised enough money to purchase this.”

Ms Roberts said "being the only before, after and vacation care centre in the area, we feel it is highly necessary for the 70 children that attend each day to have a playground.”

"The children are already thrilled just seeing the picture; I cannot wait to see their faces when it is up and running,” she said.

"There are a lot of features throughout the playground for all school ages and abilities. It is also very bright and colourful, which is something that the children have noticed and loved.

"Outdoor play will be more enjoyable and up to date with the modern child cares of today.”

OSHC is currently waiting on feedback from contractors to install the equipment. The playground will be built on the Oval behind the centre, stretching towards the second building.