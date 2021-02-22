Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Diggers Hat
Diggers Hat
News

Funds available to highlight military ‘service and sacrifice’

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Applications for the 2021–22 ‘Saluting Their Service’ Commemorative Grants Program are now open.

Organisations are encouraged to apply for funding to support their commemorative projects and activities.

Projects and activities relating to all wars, conflicts and peace operations are eligible. However, given the conclusion of the Anzac Centenary Period, projects and activities that commemorate the Second World War and later wars, conflicts and peace operations are now encouraged.

Veterans’ Affairs Minister Darren Chester said the program, now in its 25th year, had supported thousands of projects nationally, but there were more projects across the nation still to be done.

“At the heart of commemoration is our communities and these grants will continue to provide the extra assistance that many need in order to remember their local wartime history and service personnel,” Mr Chester said.

“Projects and activities that these grants have supported include developing digital databases of Australians who have served, restoring commemorative sites of significance and producing resources that will keep the stories of our veterans alive for generations to come.

“I am proud to see that so many community groups and organisations have applied for funding in past years, and that each year we continue to see high numbers of applications.”

For more information, including access to the latest guidelines and information on how to apply, visit the Community Grants Hub.

How to get news alerts for The Morning Bulletin.
How to get news alerts for The Morning Bulletin.
funding grants military service tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Junior cricket talent on show in Rocky

        Premium Content GALLERY: Junior cricket talent on show in Rocky

        Cricket Under-14, under-16 teams doing battle in CQ T20 carnival.

        ‘Above average’ heatwave temps for CQ

        Premium Content ‘Above average’ heatwave temps for CQ

        News WATCH VIDEO of BOM‘s weather forecast: tomorrow’s going to be a stinker.

        Teen rolls car multiple times after CQ party

        Premium Content Teen rolls car multiple times after CQ party

        News Investigations so far indicate that alcohol, speed and inexperience were...

        Digital campaign supports CQ’s remote, rural health workers

        Premium Content Digital campaign supports CQ’s remote, rural health workers

        News “Health workers can face challenging and confronting situations - they are more...