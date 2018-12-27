Funds pour in for man injured in skateboard accident

GOFUNDME: A Gofundme campaign has been launched for Lennox Head man Mick Murphy who was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries and he remains in a critical condition.

A LENNOX Head man remains in a serious, but stable condition following a skateboarding accident last week.

Mick Murphy was found unconscious on the road around 1.45am on December 20 and was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital with severe head injuries.

A Gofundme campaign set up by family friend Brie Ledingham hoped to raise $20,000 to help Mr Murphy and his family.

She said: "Mick Murphy, a Lennox local, surfer, bricky husband and father was in a skateboarding accident. He was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital in a critical condition. He has two beautiful daughters and a loving wife, please help this beautiful family".

Mr Murphy's sister-in-law updated the post, saying: "Nicky has asked me to please thank everyone for all your kind messages throughout this difficult time. She has been truly overwhelmed with all the love and support that everyone is sending. We cant reply to everyone individually sorry. Mike is in ICU and stable but we just have to take it day by day. She asks you please send all your love, strength and prayers their way. Thank you xx".

To date, 188 people have raised $17,110 through the campaign.