Fur-friends forever

FUR-FAMILY: Practice Manager Alliza Marino and Maraboon Vet Surgery owner Angela Sutherland are part of the team organising the event.

FUR-FAMILY: Practice Manager Alliza Marino and Maraboon Vet Surgery owner Angela Sutherland are part of the team organising the event. Kristen Booth

DO YOU love to enjoy the outdoors with your fur-friends? Head to the 4 Paws for a CQ Cause dog walk and donate to a worthwhile cause.

Many pet owners will remember Morgan, the previous head nurse and grooming manager at the Maraboon Vet and Pet Resort.

After moving south to pursue her husband's farming dream, Morgan fell sick and has been in the ICU for five weeks suffering from seizures, with some lasting up to two-and-a-half hours.

She has had to learn to eat, talk and walk again.

With the bills adding up and her husband Alex unable to work so he can be by her side, Maraboon Vet and Pet Resort have teamed with CQ Pet Rescue, to raise funds for the couple by providing a fun filled day for the community.

Practice manager Alliza Marino said Morgan had saved so many local animals and this was one small way to give back to her.

"She was hard working, a brilliant nurse, an animal lover and an animal saver,” she said.

"She's the kind of person that doesn't ask for help, ever. She's more than willing to go above and beyond for anyone else, so this is just a way that we can support her from a distance - it's the least that we can do for her.”

Maraboon Vet Surgery owner Angela Sutherland said she couldn't wait to see the community come together.

"Instead of the funds going to the dogs this year, they are going to a very deserving person, who has had a major impact on a lot of the dogs' lives,” she said.

"She's 27 - fit, healthy, she's such a good person.

"She's not with us any more but she's still family.

"There's no sense on dwelling on what is, so let's just hook in, and make a big awesome event and raise some money so she can hurry up with her recovery.”

Starting from the windmill side of the Emerald Botanic Gardens on Sunday, there will be a 2km and 3.5km dog walk course, raffles, market stalls, kids entertainment, sausage sizzle, coffee van, bake sale and more.

Adult admission is $10 and kids and dogs walk free. If you don't have a dog, you are still welcome to take part, and CQ Pet Rescue will also be auctioning walking buddies. The walk will begin at 9am and entry from 8am.

If you can't attend but want to donate, visit gofundme.com/please-help- morgan-and-alex