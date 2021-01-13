Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CQ Pet Rescue's pet of the week is Batman, 7, who is looking for his forever home.
CQ Pet Rescue's pet of the week is Batman, 7, who is looking for his forever home.
Pets & Animals

Furry friend is searching for his fur-ever home

Kristen Booth
13th Jan 2021 12:00 AM

Meet Batman, an affectionate guy who is looking for his forever home.

He was born in September 2012 and loves to make himself at home – he was scoffing biscuits two seconds after arriving at his foster home.

Batman is very affectionate. He loves giving out cuddles and likes to be close by.

He can be a bit shy with other cats but will warm up over time. Perhaps he just likes to be the king of his castle.

Batman comes desexed, Feline Aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $150.

For more information email CQ Pet Rescue at admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send the team a message via Facebook.

adopt a cat batman cq pet rescue new pet pet adoptions pet of the week
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can get $$$ for your community project

        Premium Content How you can get $$$ for your community project

        Community Tourism recovery projects will be a priority in this round of funding.

        Bowen Basin coal mine project dumped

        Premium Content Bowen Basin coal mine project dumped

        Business South32 is set to walk away from the Eagle Downs coal project.

        CQ weir floods road after exceeding capacity

        Premium Content CQ weir floods road after exceeding capacity

        News Multiple roads have been closed and drivers are urged to take alternate routes.

        CQ mum drives kids to school with no licence

        Premium Content CQ mum drives kids to school with no licence

        Crime She told police she held a driver’s licence but checks proved her wrong.