Furry friend is searching for his fur-ever home

CQ Pet Rescue's pet of the week is Batman, 7, who is looking for his forever home.

Meet Batman, an affectionate guy who is looking for his forever home.

He was born in September 2012 and loves to make himself at home – he was scoffing biscuits two seconds after arriving at his foster home.

Batman is very affectionate. He loves giving out cuddles and likes to be close by.

He can be a bit shy with other cats but will warm up over time. Perhaps he just likes to be the king of his castle.

Batman comes desexed, Feline Aids tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $150.

For more information email CQ Pet Rescue at admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send the team a message via Facebook.