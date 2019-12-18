Fury as man filmed kicking injured owl

Confronting footage of a person booting an injured owl across a road in Queensland has sparked outrage after circulating on social media.

The footage was reportedly filmed in Queensland shows an owl sitting on the road in front of a stopped car.

A person behind the camera can be heard laughing as a man gets out and approaches the animal before appearing to kick it over the other side of the road.

The video was captioned with the phrase: "RSPCA approved".

A person can be heard laughing as the man approaches the injured animal. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

Footage of the incident was sent to the RSPCA after being uploaded to Snapchat.

The person who posted the clip later defended their actions in another Snapchat video, obtained by 7 News.

"It flew in front of the car and was slowly dying we weren't just gonna leave it," the caption read.

Another post read: "I know you laughed".

The video has sparked furious reactions online, with social media users condemning the man in the video.

He then appears to kick it across the road. Picture: 7 News/Channel 7

"So very sad. What is it that makes someone hurt a defenceless creature," one person wrote.

"If it was slowly dying, I'm sure there was time to take it to a vet. If it could have been saved then they would have, if not then they could humanely euthanise it," another pointed out.

One added: "Really are some sick people out there."

A spokesperson for RSPCA Queensland told news.com.au they were investigating the footage.