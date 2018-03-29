Menu
Login
News

Fury over mum’s birthday gift to daughter

A teenager, known only as Destiny, posted images of her birthday gift only to receive backlash online.
A teenager, known only as Destiny, posted images of her birthday gift only to receive backlash online.

A TEENAGER is copping it on social media for uploading photos of her lavish Sweet 16 birthday gift from her mother on Twitter.

The teen, identified on Twitter and Instagram only as "Destiny" and who is believed to live in Louisiana in the United States, posted a thank you to her mum on Twitter for her birthday present - a white Range Rover - only to spark a flood of comments online.

Twitter users replied calling the girl "spoiled" and saying she represented a generation of young people who don't understand the need to work hard in order to earn rewards.

Destiny replied saying she "hates negative people" and was "living my best life".

"I let whoever think whatever, imma just keep getting better," she wrote.

 

 

The vehicle is said to cost approximately AU$90,000. News.com.au has contacted Destiny for comment.

Topics:  birthday editors picks gift range rover sixteen

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners