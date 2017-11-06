Futsal grabs the world's attention

LOCAL LEGEND: Jake Otto will represent Australia in Futsal in Italy next year.

FIFTEEN-year-old Jake Otto from Clermont has been chosen to play in the Australian Under-16 Futsal team and is "really excited” to be travelling to Italy to represent his country in May.

Jake, who is kicking off fundraising efforts in the area to help with the trip, said the 20-day Italian tour would involve plenty of travel and games against Italian Futsal teams.

"I was really excited to get the email. I didn't really expect it,” he said.

"I never thought it would be happen. I was surprised enough to get into the North Queensland team.”

Jake said his place on the tour accommodated for a plus-one, "so I reckon my mum might be coming with me”.

Often known as five-a-side, Jake said Futsal was more strategic and a "totally different” game to soccer.

"It's smaller and a lot quicker, which is good as I'm more of an endurance person.”

"I've been playing soccer since I was about eight years old, but I found about Futsal last year. I trialled this year and got in.”

Jake's mum, Janelle Otto, said her son has been playing soccer "ever since he could run”.

"He loved soccer, and he still plays soccer now and represented Mackay for soccer this year.”

"He was doing both and Futsal was to get some more training and get some more fitness. And now he loves it too.

The Australian Team was selected at the state championships in Brisbane in June where Jake represented North Queensland.

Tour coordinator Pippa Percy said Futsal was a growing sport in Australia, with about 20,000 players taking to the field.

"The main attraction is its fun, fast and high scoring,” she said.

"The likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Xavi and Pele all learnt their skills from playing Futsal at a young age. The small playing area helps you to develop close control and you have lots of touches on the ball.”

Jake will be raffling hams on a Friday night at the Commercial Hotel, Clermont, throughout December and will be raffling meat trays at the Commercial and Grand Hotels after the Clermont races on November 18.