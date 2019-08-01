Future drought fund now a reality

FARMERS in Flynn stand to benefit from projects funded by the Coalition's Future Drought Fund which passed the Parliament recently.

"The Future Drought Fund will deliver $100 million in investment into drought preparedness and resilience projects every year, starting next July,” Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said.

"This could include funding for climate adaptation, extension work, or region-wide projects such as pest and weed control.

"The farmers and businesses in Flynn know how hard this drought has been. I have visited many farmers in Flynn and seen how difficult this drought is.

"We promised to do this to support our farmers for future droughts as well as this one and we've delivered.

"The $5 billion Future Drought Fund means $100 million every year will be invested in drought resilience and preparedness.

"This is on top of the $1.9 billion we've already invested in Farm Household Allowance, Rural Financial Counselling, mental health funding, low interest loans and more.”