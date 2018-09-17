Future leaders in Agriculture

EvokeAG Future Young Leaders Program will identify Australia's next crop of leaders in agriculture.

ARE you a young person with a passion for agriculture? Could you be the voice of the future?

Applications for the evokeAG Future Young Leaders Program are now open.

The evokeAG Future Young Leaders Program will identify Australia's next crop of leaders and give 10 successful applicants the chance to present their ideas and passions, relating to one of the event themes, food, farm or future to an international audience at the inaugural international agrifood technology event in Melbourne in February.

Applicants are required to create a short video on 'why should you be selected as a voice of the future at evokeAG?'.

Eight finalists will be chosen by the Future Young Leaders Selection Panel. The remaining two finalists will be decided upon by the general public who will vote on a shortlist of five videos shared across the evokeAG social media channels, the two most popular earning the 'People's Choice Award'.

Managing Director of AgriFutures Australia, John Harvey said the emphasis will be on recognising and supporting outstanding talent within the agriculture and food industries.

"The future of food and farming is agile, entrepreneurial and commercially savvy and the evokeAG Future Young Leaders Program is about harnessing those qualities and elevating our thought leaders to the next level,” he said.

"The Future Young Leaders Program will provide a valuable platform to showcase their ideas and passions to producers, investors, private enterprise, corporates, government and entrepreneurs on a global stage.

"We hope the themes of food, farm, future will encourage a wide range of applicants and concepts.”

All applicants must be Australian or New Zealand citizens or permanent residents and aged between 18 and 30 years.

Applications are now open and will close at 11pm on Friday, October 12.

For full eligibility criteria, terms and conditions and to apply, please visit www.evokeag.com or the EvokeAG Facebook page.