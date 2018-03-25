Menu
Login
News

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).
Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR). Contributed
by Aden Stokes

RURAL Australians have the chance to stand up for their rights and influence the future of communication in the bush.

Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia co-founder Kristy Sparrow says the group is hosting a survey on landline communications and what tools people use as their main voice service.

"We are working with the Government and relevant providers to ensure regional, rural and remote Australians have access to reliable, accessible and affordable voice services,” she said.

"The Government is doing a study into landline options - for many years that has been covered under the universal service obligation and that will change to a universal service guarantee.

"This USG is so vital for rural, regional and remote Australia. If they get this wrong, we have grave concerns that some could well be left in very tough and isolated situations, with potentially disastrous consequences.” Ms Sparrow said many regional, rural and remote Australians relied only on a landline and did not have internet access.

"It is imperative we have reliable landline voice services for the event of emergencies and communication,” she said.

"The other thing to remember is people that are mapped for Sky Muster satellite often don't have mobile coverage. If they don't have a landline, then they have no form of communication if their Sky Muster goes down.”

The survey is online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BIRRRlandlines until March28.

Topics:  birrr survey telecommunication

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Council legal battle win

Court, Justice, Law, Courthouse, Brisbane Supreme Court, Queensland Court of Appeal, Brisbane District Court (File)

Local council allowed to appeal $852k damages for error.

Local Partners