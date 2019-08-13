Gala night supports mental health

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker and husband Frank arrived in style to the Mayor's Charity Ball last weekend.

A record crowd of 350 guests filled Moranbah's Town Square on Saturday night for the Isaac region's gala night of nights under the stars, the 2019 Mayor's Charity Ball.

Guests at the glitzy event, which raises funds for the Isaac Regional Charity Fund, were entertained by Master of Ceremonies, popular Mackay broadcaster Dave Perkins, comedy magician Brad Manuel and musical act Mezzanine.

Mayor Anne Baker, who chairs the Isaac Regional Charity Fund, said the sixth staging of the event had been the biggest yet, raising money for vital mental health initiatives.

"It demonstrates the difference pure people power can make in the lives of others.

"Since 2014, the wonderful generosity of our Isaac community and event sponsors has helped the Isaac Regional Charity Fund raise more than $306,000 for worthwhile causes which assist the most vulnerable in our society.

"Proceeds from this year's event will help continue the work of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund in supporting mental health initiatives.”