Gallen‘s next boxing opponent revealed

Paul Gallen has agreed to take on a former NRL star in the ring, but it all depends on this Friday’s Hodges vs Lussick fight in Sydney.

Justin Hodges will secure a boxing bout with fellow former rugby league star Paul Gallen if he defeats Darcy Lussick on Friday.

Former Queensland and Kangaroos star Hodges, who has won his first two professional boxing bouts, will take on another former NRL player in Lussick in the 30-year-old's boxing debut.

"If Hodges beats Lussick, he fights Gallen, that's how simple it is," promoter Matt Rose told AAP.

"We've actually got Gallen signed so it's a natural transition to that. Lussick probably sets himself up for some other fights later in the year."

Justin Hodges training ahead of Friday’s clash with Darcy Lussick.

Hodges suggested a fight with Gallen would almost certainly be his last hurrah in boxing.

"If everything goes the way I want to on Friday night, I'll probably only have one more," Hodges told AAP.

"For me it wasn't about saving a long career. This was a bit of an itch that I had to scratch before I got too old and the body wouldn't allow me to do things that I can do at the moment.

"So hopefully I'll get through this then maybe look at Gal and that might be it."

Hodges spent a total of just under 100 seconds in winning his two professional bouts. He has plenty of things he wants showcase on Friday if Lussick lasts longer than his previous opponents.

"My speed, my power, my footwork, my boxing IQ," Hodges said.

"I really want to showcase that I deserve to be in there, use my speed, my jab and just look for punches that are going to hurt him.

"The most lethal thing I've been working on in this camp is waiting for those opportunities to present themself and when he tires, just jump on him and try and get him out of there."

Paul Gallen is undefeated in professional boxing matches (9, 0, 1)

Hodges played in the NRL against Lussick, who had two stints at Manly and also spent time with Parramatta before joining Canadian club Toronto Wolfpack.

"His last two opponents have been extremely poor, I'm really confident of Friday night," Lussick said.

"I just can't wait to go in there and have a dig and look to get that knockout."

Earlier this week, Hodges floored a sparring partner while training for his bout with Lussick.

Hodges and Lussick will meet next Friday on the undercard of Tim Tszyu's super welterweight bout with Jack Brubaker in Sydney.