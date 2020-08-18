Menu
Rodeo Jackpot at Shane Kenny's property, Destiny Downs, on Saturday, August 15.
Sport

GALLERY: 100+ photos of CQ sporting action

Kristen Booth
18th Aug 2020 6:03 PM
SPORTING action was in full swing around Emerald at the weekend.

Rugby union continued at Morton Park, with the Emerald Rams taking on the Blackwater Basilisks.

The Rams came out on top with a 13-12 win.

In a tight game, Blackwater had many chances to seal victory late in the game, but good defence by the Rams team ensured they held on for a valuable victory, Terry Hill said.

Blackwater scored two tries to one but the boot and penalty goals proved the difference.

The game was played in front of an enthusiastic crowd equally supporting both teams.

Just out of Emerald, riders hit the dust for Rodeo Jackpot at Shane Kenny’s property, Destiny Downs, on Saturday, for a day full of team roping, breakaway roping, rope and tie and barrel racing.

