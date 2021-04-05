Menu
All the action from the 2021 Easter Rodeo at the Emerald Showgrounds on Saturday, April 3. Photo: Terry Hill
Rodeo

GALLERY: All the action from the Emerald Easter rodeo

Kristen Booth
5th Apr 2021 1:20 PM
It was a day full of action at Emerald on Saturday, with a bright street parade, markets, horse races and the rodeo.

The 2021 Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival street parade lit up the streets and led crowds to Pioneer Park for the crowning of the Sunflower Queen and Junior Princess.

IN PHOTOS: Sunflower royalty crowned at 2021 festival

Five local horse races filled the afternoon before crowds headed to the Emerald Showgrounds for a night full of action at the Easter Rodeo.

